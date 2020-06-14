/
1 bedroom apartments
213 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL
Gateway North
45 Units Available
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
1084 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
2001 Atlantic Shores B
2001 Atlantic Shores Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED APT * GORGEOUS INTRACOASTAL VIEWS * LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THREE ISLANDS BLVD IN HALLANDALE * BRAND NEW A/C * HURRICANE SHUTTERS * WALK-IN CLOSET * ENCLOSED DEN (WHICH CAN BE USED AS A SECOND BEDROOM) * FABULOUS LOCATION *
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
100 Golden Isles Dr
100 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
1/1.5 located on the 8th floor overlooking the inter-coastal lake. Building has 24 hr guard with gated security, pool, gym, sauna and clubhouse. Apt has been completely updated.
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3161 S Ocean Dr
3161 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1003 sqft
Beautiful condominium overlooking the intracoastal. Centrally located. Beach and shopping centers are minutes away! Large walk in closet in bedroom, laminate floors throughout unit and balcony with great views!
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1980 S Ocean Dr
1980 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
870 sqft
dont miss out on this rental spectacular views from thix.1-1.5 gorgeous south view well kept unit unfurn..full svc complex 2 pools 2 restaurants snack bar minimart hair salon courtesy bus and much more 24 hr security valet H10758530
Gateway East
1 Unit Available
1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
1745 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Impeccably kept and perfectly located, this spacious 1/1 is in the sought out neighborhood of Hallandale Beach .
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1889 S Ocean Dr
1889 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
641 sqft
One of the best locations in the area close to shopping ,restaurants and of course this unit is across the street from the beach. Very quiet area. Unit is available immediately and very easy to show . Call listing agent.
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1893 S Ocean Dr
1893 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
749 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN . GOOD INTRACOASTAL VIEW AND SOME OCEAN VIEW. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY . VERY EASY TO SHOW. VACANT
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
729 NE 6th St
729 Northeast 6th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Adorable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment with Washer/Dryer in unit! Oversized Ceramic Tile flooring throughout. Bedroom has 2 closets. Impact windows throughout. Gated entry. Brick paver driveway for 2 cars. Corner unit with extra windows.
Gateway East
1 Unit Available
1755 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
1755 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
915 sqft
Beautiful Duo unit, high floor with gorgeous views of Diplomat Country Club, Gulfstream Village. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, wood cabinetry, washer & dryer, large master bath, plus half-bath, unit is tiled and carpeted.
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
440 Paradise Isle Blvd
440 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
THIS IS A GREAT PROPERTY LOCATED ON PARADISE ISLE, YOU WILL BE NEAR ALL SERVICES, GROCERIES, ( PUBLIX & WIN DIXIE), WALL MART, CVS, WALLGREEN) PLUS YOU CAN WALK TO SEVERAL RESTAURANTS AND THE BEACH IS ALSO WALKING DISTANCE.
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1945 S Ocean Dr
1945 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,875
820 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT WITH INTRACOASTAL / POOL VIEW * ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN * UNIT OFFERS FLOOR TO CEILING IMPACT WINDOW/SLIDING DOORS * BALCONY OVERLOOKING POOL * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT* SOLID WOOD CABINETS *
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
455 Paradise Isle Blvd
455 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Great prime East side location in Hallandale. Minutes to the Beach, Shopping and Restaurants. Nice open Floor Plans with East, West exposures bringing wonderful light into the unit.
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
601 Three Islands Blvd
601 Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
Lovely 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo with expanded living room and balcony and located in a secured building in an all-age, desirable De Soto Park community. Unit has new paint and new ceramic tile.
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1000 NE 12th Ave
1000 Northeast 12th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Great location! 1 bed 1 1/2 baths renovated unit. Furnished. Nice neighborhood, close to the Beach, shopping, Casino, grocery stores, etc. Available NOW and Easy to show!
City Center
1 Unit Available
410 SE 2nd St
410 Southeast 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
GREAT 1/1.5 LARGE UNIT LOCATED RIGHT DOWN THE STREET FROM GULFSTREAM PARK....A COUPLE MINUTES FROM THE BEACHES AND AVENTURA MALL AND MAJOR OUTLETS ...***HOPA COMMUNITY*** A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!
City Center
1 Unit Available
330 SE 2nd St
330 Southeast 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
This lovely 1/1 condo located across the street from the Gulfstream Park and minutes from the beach and Aventura.
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
1900 Diana Dr
1900 Diana Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Comfortable apartment 1 bed/ 2 baths, Corner unit ,, Excellent location , walking distance to the beach , restaurants, supermarket, pharmacies, banks,& USPS office. Minutes from Gulf stream casino & Aventura mall.
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
141 NE 10th Ave
141 Northeast 10th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit in located East of Biscayne on Hallandale Beach. 5 mins drive to the beach, walk to Gulfstream, shops and Restaurants.
Fashion Row
1 Unit Available
329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3
329 Northeast 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
768 sqft
7-unit multi-family home 7-unit multi-family home
Fashion Row
1 Unit Available
321 NE 1st Court, Apt #105
321 Northeast 1st Court, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
508 sqft
32-unit multi-family apartment complex 32-unit multi-family apartment complex
Foster Road
1 Unit Available
713 NW 4th St
713 Northwest 4th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Great Location ,!!! Amazing 1 bedroom , 1 bathroom, Living room, in HALLANDALE BEACH Single Family House. with huge back yard. First,Last and Security deposit.
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1100 NE 1st Ct
1100 NE 1st Ct, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
....
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
470 Paradise Isle Blvd
470 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Seasonal rental at Paradise Isle, Available from May until Dec 2020.
