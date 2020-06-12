247 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL

/
$
Gateway North
45 Units Available
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1904 S Ocean Dr
1904 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
You will have a wonderful view in this indescribable condo, Ocean side, where you can wake up in the morning and go directly to the Beach or the Pool in 5 minutes. The unit is original but well maintained.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
301 NE 14th Ave
301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1092 sqft
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in !
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
216 SW 9th St
216 Southwest 9th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Clean 2,2 back unit on the canal. Spacious layout with a nice area for dining. Brand new washer and Dryer and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Central AC. 2 parking spots with room for a 3rd.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
300 Layne Blvd
300 Layne Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
965 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JULY- BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2/2 IN THE HEART OF HALLANDALE. SCREENED PORCH, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ADN GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. ALL TILE, NO CARPET, MINUTES AWAY FROM BEACH,SHOPPING PLAZA AND MORE.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
708 SW 7th Ave
708 Southwest 7th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
2 BED/1 & 1/2 BATH, 850 SQFT DUPLEX IN SW HALLANDALE. FEATURES CENTRAL AIR, IMPACT WINDOWS, PRIVATE LAUNDRY WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER AND LARGE FENCED IN YARD. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
2500 Parkview Dr
2500 Parkview Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
Large corner unit in Olympus towers is available now. Enjoy stunning Intra-coastal and city views from this 2/2 condo. Every bedroom has a fabulous view along with spacious closets and organizers.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
620 NE 12th Ave
620 Northeast 12th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
ALL AGES WELCOME IN THIS COMPLEX, WHERE WATER AND CABLE IS INCLUDED. PLENTY OF AMENITIES TO CHOOSE FROM : CLUBHOUSE, POOL, SAUNA, BBQ & PICNIC AREA, SHUFFLE BOARD. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, CASINO AND THE BEACH.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2080 S Ocean Dr
2080 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1130 sqft
WELCOME TO PARADISE! STUNNING OCEAN FRONT lower PENTHOUSE w/IMPRESSIVE OCEAN VIEWS from ALL ROOMS! ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE in the BALCONY as YOU VIEW the ENDLESS OCEAN W/EVER-CHANGING LANDSCAPE.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2030 S Ocean Dr
2030 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1312 sqft
UNIT COMPLETELY REMODELED. OPEN GRANITE AND STAINLESS KITCHEN. PORCELAIN FLOORS. LARGE OPEN BALCONY. EXQUISITE CABINETRY & HARDWARE IN KITCHEN & BATHROOMS. NEW KITCHEN. ALMOST ALL UNIT IS NEW. RENOVATION DESIGNER FURNISHED & DECORATED.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1301 NE 7th Street
1301 Northeast 7th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1180 sqft
Wow, a fantastic 2Bed/2Bath condo in the heart of Hallandale with tropical views, unit features parquet floors, fresh paint, community pool and shuffle board.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
400 Leslie Dr
400 Leslie Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1075 sqft
Renovated & converted to a 2/1.5 (taxes roll record 1/1.5) Beautiful direct water views. Updated bathrooms, kitchen, stainless appliances. tile throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
200 Leslie Dr
200 Leslie Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1430 sqft
Great view from this apartment located in Three Island Community Hallandale. Centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. 5 minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants and casino. 15 minutes from Aventura Mall.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
100 Golden Isles Dr
100 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
4 MIN FROM THE BEACH*COMPLETELY FURNISHED! WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1333 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
1333 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2/2 corner unit completely updated and furnished, spacious 2 beds, 2 baths. 1182 sqft of living area, 1 assigned parking space, pool and club house.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
300 GOLDEN ISLES DR
300 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Comfy and calm...great for a relaxed vacation. Beautiful 2/2 near many shopping plazas, Casino, and the beach, nice water view. Community 55+
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
450 Paradise Isle Blvd
450 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful unit, modern style. Ready to move in!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
180 NE 12th Ave
180 Northeast 12th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2BED 2 BATH. WITH PORCELAIN TILES, WHITE AND MODERN OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MASTER BATHROOM WITH EXTRA STORAGE CABINET, 2ND BATHROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL GLASS SHOWER DOORS. IT HAS A LARGE SCREENED PATIO.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
300 Three Islands Blvd
300 Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great Deal in this luxurious full amenities building. 2 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on the 10th Floor. Stunning view! private balcony, luminous large window. Huge kitchen completely upgraded with SS appliances & granite counter tops. Wet-bar.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3140 S Ocean Dr
3140 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Fully remodeled with excellent taste this unit is offered furnished and equipped. It has a direct, direct ocean view from the inside of the apartment, from balcony and from every window, hurricane protected.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
City Center
1 Unit Available
215 SE 3rd Ave
215 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Condo. Centrally located in the heart of the city Hallandale, with close proximity to the gulfstream Park & Casino, Post office, public library, Diners, shopping , fine dining restaurants, the beach.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3161 S Ocean Dr
3161 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1109 sqft
2/2 for seasonal rent, 3 month minimum. Prime location, furnished.Beautiful view.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
220 SW 9th Ave
220 Southwest 9th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
EASY TO SHOW!!! TO BUY OPTION, OWNER FINANCED a renovated unit 2B/2B. Tile floor and Laminate in bedrooms. Jacuzzi with a walk-in closet. Shower in glass brick in the guest bathroom with trimmings. Balcony with pool view.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
137 Golden Isles Drive
137 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1288 sqft
This immaculate corner unit boasts multiple views of Golden Isle Bay, the ocean, and the beautiful intracoastal. An excellent location for year round living, or snow birding during the winter months.
