233 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL with gym

City Guide for Hallandale Beach, FL

One of the fastest growing cities in Florida, Hallandale Beach is built on tourism, having fun, and bingo night! A lot of the new residents in Hallandale Beach are retired, and live in the area during the cold winter months, so the population of almost 38,000 people tends to drop when spring comes. The neighborhoods' affordability make the area quite popular. If you live right on the beach, you're going to be spending a small fortune for the view, but as you get further inland, the prices dr...