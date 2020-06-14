Apartment List
/
FL
/
hallandale beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

233 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hallandale Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Gateway North
45 Units Available
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,609
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1904 S Ocean Dr
1904 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
You will have a wonderful view in this indescribable condo, Ocean side, where you can wake up in the morning and go directly to the Beach or the Pool in 5 minutes. The unit is original but well maintained.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
100 Golden Isles Dr
100 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1.5 located on the 8th floor overlooking the inter-coastal lake. Building has 24 hr guard with gated security, pool, gym, sauna and clubhouse. Apt has been completely updated.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1800 S OCEAN DR
1800 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1571 sqft
Enjoy the five star amenities of this ocean front condo at Hallandale Beach.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Gateway East
1 Unit Available
1755 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
1755 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Duo unit, high floor with gorgeous views of Diplomat Country Club, Gulfstream Village. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, wood cabinetry, washer & dryer, large master bath, plus half-bath, unit is tiled and carpeted.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1865 S Ocean Dr
1865 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2138 sqft
Unique Rooftop Penthouse on 21st floor across street from Ocean and South City Beach Park. Spacious Unit approximately 2800 square feet of living area. Foyer entry, marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
2500 Parkview Dr
2500 Parkview Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
Large corner unit in Olympus towers is available now. Enjoy stunning Intra-coastal and city views from this 2/2 condo. Every bedroom has a fabulous view along with spacious closets and organizers.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1945 S Ocean Dr
1945 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT WITH INTRACOASTAL / POOL VIEW * ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN * UNIT OFFERS FLOOR TO CEILING IMPACT WINDOW/SLIDING DOORS * BALCONY OVERLOOKING POOL * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT* SOLID WOOD CABINETS *

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2080 S Ocean Dr
2080 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO PARADISE! STUNNING OCEAN FRONT lower PENTHOUSE w/IMPRESSIVE OCEAN VIEWS from ALL ROOMS! ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE in the BALCONY as YOU VIEW the ENDLESS OCEAN W/EVER-CHANGING LANDSCAPE.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1850 S Ocean Dr
1850 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OCEAN FRONT BUILDING - What a perfect location to call home for a while. Beach Club Condo is the place to live in luxury & Style. Furnished 1 bedroom with a DEN and 1 bath that sleeps plenty! Furnished and ready to enjoy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
601 Three Islands Blvd
601 Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
Lovely 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo with expanded living room and balcony and located in a secured building in an all-age, desirable De Soto Park community. Unit has new paint and new ceramic tile.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
400 Leslie Dr
400 Leslie Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1075 sqft
Renovated & converted to a 2/1.5 (taxes roll record 1/1.5) Beautiful direct water views. Updated bathrooms, kitchen, stainless appliances. tile throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
200 Leslie Dr
200 Leslie Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1430 sqft
Great view from this apartment located in Three Island Community Hallandale. Centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. 5 minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants and casino. 15 minutes from Aventura Mall.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1333 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
1333 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2/2 corner unit completely updated and furnished, spacious 2 beds, 2 baths. 1182 sqft of living area, 1 assigned parking space, pool and club house.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Gateway East
1 Unit Available
2600 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
2600 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
AMAZING INTRACOASTAL, SKYLINE AND OCEAN VIEWS 3 BED 3 FULL BATH RESIDENCE, WITH PRIVATE ELEVATOR. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH ALL HIGH-END APPLIANCES AND DEVICES TO MAKE YOUR STAY FABULOUS.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
300 Three Islands Blvd
300 Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great Deal in this luxurious full amenities building. 2 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on the 10th Floor. Stunning view! private balcony, luminous large window. Huge kitchen completely upgraded with SS appliances & granite counter tops. Wet-bar.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3140 S Ocean Dr
3140 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Fully remodeled with excellent taste this unit is offered furnished and equipped. It has a direct, direct ocean view from the inside of the apartment, from balcony and from every window, hurricane protected.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2017 S Ocean Dr
2017 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you ready to move to Hallandale Beach? Avant Garde has everything you want and the view from this apartment is amazing! The Intracoastal at its best! 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathrooms, walk in closet, and a marvelous view.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3180 S Ocean Dr
3180 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Soak in The Sun every day from this gorgeous, DIRECT ocean view corner unit! Large expansive wraparound balcony with direct ocean view and beautiful South East views.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1849 S Ocean Dr
1849 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Remodeled, immaculate, large penthouse 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the Intracoastal side of Ocean Dr across from the ocean and the park. Large procelain tile floors in living areas and new laminate floors in both bedrooms.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1890 S Ocean Dr
1890 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1320 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS FULLY-EQUIPPED TURNKEY DELUXE 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE FOR WINTER RENTAL IN EXCLUSIVE FULL-SERVICE LUXURY BEACHFRONT LA MER RESIDENCE *COMMUNITY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
500 Three Islands Blvd
500 Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING VIEWS/PICTURE PERFECT BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE. LARGE 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS, WITH EXQUISITE VIEWS OF THE INTRACOASTAL, MARINA, POOL, DIRECT WATER VIEW.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
401 Golden Isles Dr
401 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully FURNISHED!! Amazing canal and intracoastal view form this 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms spacious and very bright apartment in a desirable condo in Hallandale Beach; It features tile floor, a big open balcony, redone open kitchen with granite

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1833 S Ocean Dr
1833 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Gorgeous Penthouse 2/2 1,560 sqft!!!across the street from the beach! Beautiful City and Ocean view!!! Gorgeous open floor plan, brand new kitchen,ss appliances, impact windows, remodeled bathrooms, Beautiful furniture.
City Guide for Hallandale Beach, FL

One of the fastest growing cities in Florida, Hallandale Beach is built on tourism, having fun, and bingo night! A lot of the new residents in Hallandale Beach are retired, and live in the area during the cold winter months, so the population of almost 38,000 people tends to drop when spring comes. The neighborhoods' affordability make the area quite popular. If you live right on the beach, you're going to be spending a small fortune for the view, but as you get further inland, the prices dr...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hallandale Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hallandale Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hallandale Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Hallandale Beach 1 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHallandale Beach 3 BedroomsHallandale Beach Accessible ApartmentsHallandale Beach Apartments with Balcony
Hallandale Beach Apartments with GarageHallandale Beach Apartments with GymHallandale Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHallandale Beach Apartments with ParkingHallandale Beach Apartments with PoolHallandale Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Hallandale Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHallandale Beach Furnished ApartmentsHallandale Beach Luxury PlacesHallandale Beach Pet Friendly PlacesHallandale Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College