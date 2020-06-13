Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi...
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Gateway North
45 Units Available
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,609
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
301 NE 14th Ave
301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1092 sqft
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in !

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
300 Layne Blvd
300 Layne Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
965 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JULY- BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2/2 IN THE HEART OF HALLANDALE. SCREENED PORCH, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ADN GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. ALL TILE, NO CARPET, MINUTES AWAY FROM BEACH,SHOPPING PLAZA AND MORE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1800 S OCEAN DR
1800 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1571 sqft
Enjoy the five star amenities of this ocean front condo at Hallandale Beach.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
216 SW 9th St
216 Southwest 9th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Clean 2,2 back unit on the canal. Spacious layout with a nice area for dining. Brand new washer and Dryer and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Central AC. 2 parking spots with room for a 3rd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Gateway East
1 Unit Available
1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
1745 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impeccably kept and perfectly located, this spacious 1/1 is in the sought out neighborhood of Hallandale Beach .

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1830 S Ocean Dr
1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1733 sqft
Seasonal rental. Beautiful 3 BED / 3 BATH corner unit with unobstructed breathtaking direct ocean and intracoastal views.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1865 S Ocean Dr
1865 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2138 sqft
Unique Rooftop Penthouse on 21st floor across street from Ocean and South City Beach Park. Spacious Unit approximately 2800 square feet of living area. Foyer entry, marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1945 S Ocean Dr
1945 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT WITH INTRACOASTAL / POOL VIEW * ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN * UNIT OFFERS FLOOR TO CEILING IMPACT WINDOW/SLIDING DOORS * BALCONY OVERLOOKING POOL * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT* SOLID WOOD CABINETS *

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
330 SW 2nd Ave
330 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1848 sqft
HUGE and SPOTLESS 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with enclosed garage! Gorgeous 2005 Townhome. Tons of granite in kitchen. Gorgeous POOL! SS appliances, indoor laundry room w full sized appliances and water heater.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2080 S Ocean Dr
2080 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO PARADISE! STUNNING OCEAN FRONT lower PENTHOUSE w/IMPRESSIVE OCEAN VIEWS from ALL ROOMS! ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE in the BALCONY as YOU VIEW the ENDLESS OCEAN W/EVER-CHANGING LANDSCAPE.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
455 Paradise Isle Blvd
455 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Great prime East side location in Hallandale. Minutes to the Beach, Shopping and Restaurants. Nice open Floor Plans with East, West exposures bringing wonderful light into the unit.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1850 S Ocean Dr
1850 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OCEAN FRONT BUILDING - What a perfect location to call home for a while. Beach Club Condo is the place to live in luxury & Style. Furnished 1 bedroom with a DEN and 1 bath that sleeps plenty! Furnished and ready to enjoy.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2081 S Ocean Dr
2081 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautifully furnished condo, 2 bed & 2 bath corner walking distance from the beach.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2030 S Ocean Dr
2030 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIT COMPLETELY REMODELED. OPEN GRANITE AND STAINLESS KITCHEN. PORCELAIN FLOORS. LARGE OPEN BALCONY. EXQUISITE CABINETRY & HARDWARE IN KITCHEN & BATHROOMS. NEW KITCHEN. ALMOST ALL UNIT IS NEW. RENOVATION DESIGNER FURNISHED & DECORATED.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
City Center
1 Unit Available
330 SE 2nd St
330 Southeast 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely 1/1 condo located across the street from the Gulfstream Park and minutes from the beach and Aventura.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1301 NE 7th Street
1301 Northeast 7th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1180 sqft
Wow, a fantastic 2Bed/2Bath condo in the heart of Hallandale with tropical views, unit features parquet floors, fresh paint, community pool and shuffle board.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
City Center
1 Unit Available
244 SE 2nd Ave
244 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY, CENTRALLY LOCATED ACROSS FROM GULFSTREAM, CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, BEACHES & I-95.BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN,TILE FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Foster Road
1 Unit Available
713 NW 4th St
713 Northwest 4th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Great Location ,!!! Amazing 1 bedroom , 1 bathroom, Living room, in HALLANDALE BEACH Single Family House. with huge back yard. First,Last and Security deposit.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
100 Golden Isles Dr
100 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
4 MIN FROM THE BEACH*COMPLETELY FURNISHED! WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
300 GOLDEN ISLES DR
300 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Comfy and calm...great for a relaxed vacation. Beautiful 2/2 near many shopping plazas, Casino, and the beach, nice water view. Community 55+

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
180 NE 12th Ave
180 Northeast 12th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2BED 2 BATH. WITH PORCELAIN TILES, WHITE AND MODERN OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MASTER BATHROOM WITH EXTRA STORAGE CABINET, 2ND BATHROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL GLASS SHOWER DOORS. IT HAS A LARGE SCREENED PATIO.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
521 holiday dr
521 Holiday Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! This architectural marvel is located in exclusive gated Golden Isles, home features 6 bedrooms and 6 baths, and resides on an oversized 12,750 sqft lot.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
546 Palm Dr
546 Palm Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
BEAUTIFUL AND READY TO MOVE-IN WATERFRONT HOME IN CENTRALLY LOCATED, GUARD-GATED GOLDEN ISLES COMMUNITY. 100 FEET OF DIRECT WATERFRONT ON DEEP WATER. OFFERING 5 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHS. ONE STORY, LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, DINING AREA.
City Guide for Hallandale Beach, FL

One of the fastest growing cities in Florida, Hallandale Beach is built on tourism, having fun, and bingo night! A lot of the new residents in Hallandale Beach are retired, and live in the area during the cold winter months, so the population of almost 38,000 people tends to drop when spring comes. The neighborhoods' affordability make the area quite popular. If you live right on the beach, you're going to be spending a small fortune for the view, but as you get further inland, the prices dr...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hallandale Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hallandale Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hallandale Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

