/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
113 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507
1800 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1571 sqft
Enjoy the five star amenities of this ocean front condo at Hallandale Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
401 Golden Isles Dr
401 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and Bright 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Hallandale Beach. Recently renovated Modern and Elegant.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Three Islands
200 Leslie Dr
200 Leslie Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1130 sqft
Great view. Centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. 5 minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants and casino. 15 minutes from Aventura Mall. Entire building was recently updated with modern and elegant finish.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
City Center
410 SE 4th Ave
410 Southeast 4th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nice 1br unit near beaches, Gulfstream, Aventura Mall and public transportation. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and new kitchen cabinets. Pet friendly but no aggressive or nuisance barking dogs. Extra Pet Deposit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1945 South Ocean Drive
1945 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1945 South Ocean Drive Apt #OCEAN MARINE YAC, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1830 South Ocean Drive
1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
2300 Diana Drive
2300 Diana Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Beautiful waterfront condo Pet friendly, family friendly large 2300 sq ft condo. Vacant move in immediately with condo approval. Under building parking, w/d in unit. Corner Penthouse with separate entry for masterbedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Shores
218 NE 12th Avenue
218 Northeast 12th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1092 sqft
Wow! Fantastic 2BED/2BATH Condo in the heart of Hallandale Beach with tropical pool views. Unit features tile floors throughout. Freshly painted, newer appliances. Community Pool, Shuffle Board, and Club House.
Results within 1 mile of Hallandale Beach
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
28 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Hillcrest
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
23 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
The Waterways
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,729
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1703 Adams Street
1703 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Huge 2/2 just South of Young Circle in desirable Hollywood East area. Tile floors, central air, 2 parking spaces, washer and dryer hook-up, cathedral ceilings. Near shopping, transportation, schools.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
3610 Yacht Club Dr
3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
974 sqft
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1800 Jackson 200
1800 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1270 sqft
Upscale living near YOUNG CIRCLE - Property Id: 307850 Gorgeous and spacious centrally located property - enjoy a jacuzzi tub, full W/D as well as bonus area off of your balcony! We proudly accept your pet without weight or breed restriction.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
2711 S Ocean Dr Unit 3300
2711 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2594 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS FROM THE 33TH FLOOR!!! Private Foyer. Huge living area with direct ocean views from floor to ceiling windows. 3 bedrooms with DIRECT OCEAN views & 3.5 BATHS. European Kitchen with Miele appliances and subzero refrigerator.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1400 Jackson St
1400 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1 sqft
3Beth/2 Bath.This charming home is sure to impress. In the fenced backyard, youll find beautiful tropical foliage and a patio for relaxing.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2242 Jackson Street
2242 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
SPECIAL RATE 6 MONTHS PLUS ELECTRIC Amazing Rental.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
2120 NE 205th St
2120 Northeast 205th Street, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
HIGHLAND LAKES MODERN HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, BEAUTIFUL POOL AREA & SCREENED PATIO! NICE MARBLE FLOORS! NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS & WOOD CABINETS! NEWER BATHROOMS! LOVELY POOL & PATIO AREA FOR THE FAMILY TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA AT ITS
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1529 Shoreline Way
1529 Shoreline Way, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
Available August 31, 2020. Exterior home has been painted and home has new paves and new light fixtures outside! Amazing opportunity to live in the guard gated community of Harbor Islands in Hollywood, Florida. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.
Similar Pages
Hallandale Beach 1 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHallandale Beach 3 BedroomsHallandale Beach Accessible ApartmentsHallandale Beach Apartments with BalconyHallandale Beach Apartments with Garage
Hallandale Beach Apartments with GymHallandale Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHallandale Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHallandale Beach Apartments with ParkingHallandale Beach Apartments with PoolHallandale Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerHallandale Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL