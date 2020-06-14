136 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL with garage
1 of 80
1 of 45
1 of 68
1 of 42
1 of 5
1 of 60
1 of 7
1 of 27
1 of 45
1 of 34
1 of 56
1 of 25
1 of 45
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 32
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 45
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 34
1 of 23
One of the fastest growing cities in Florida, Hallandale Beach is built on tourism, having fun, and bingo night! A lot of the new residents in Hallandale Beach are retired, and live in the area during the cold winter months, so the population of almost 38,000 people tends to drop when spring comes. The neighborhoods' affordability make the area quite popular. If you live right on the beach, you're going to be spending a small fortune for the view, but as you get further inland, the prices dr...
Having trouble with Craigslist Hallandale Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Hallandale Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.