136 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL with garage

Hallandale Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
$
Gateway North
45 Units Available
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,609
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1865 S Ocean Dr
1865 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2138 sqft
Unique Rooftop Penthouse on 21st floor across street from Ocean and South City Beach Park. Spacious Unit approximately 2800 square feet of living area. Foyer entry, marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms.

Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
330 SW 2nd Ave
330 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1848 sqft
HUGE and SPOTLESS 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with enclosed garage! Gorgeous 2005 Townhome. Tons of granite in kitchen. Gorgeous POOL! SS appliances, indoor laundry room w full sized appliances and water heater.

Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2030 S Ocean Dr
2030 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIT COMPLETELY REMODELED. OPEN GRANITE AND STAINLESS KITCHEN. PORCELAIN FLOORS. LARGE OPEN BALCONY. EXQUISITE CABINETRY & HARDWARE IN KITCHEN & BATHROOMS. NEW KITCHEN. ALMOST ALL UNIT IS NEW. RENOVATION DESIGNER FURNISHED & DECORATED.

Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
221 SW 5th Ave
221 Southwest 5th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
GORGEOUS POOL HOME WITH LARGE BACK YARD 3/2 AND 1 CAR GARAGE. TILE FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. IN THE HART OF HALLANDALE CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.

City Center
1 Unit Available
244 SE 2nd Ave
244 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY, CENTRALLY LOCATED ACROSS FROM GULFSTREAM, CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, BEACHES & I-95.BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN,TILE FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS.

Foster Road
1 Unit Available
713 NW 4th St
713 Northwest 4th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Great Location ,!!! Amazing 1 bedroom , 1 bathroom, Living room, in HALLANDALE BEACH Single Family House. with huge back yard. First,Last and Security deposit.

Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
470 Paradise Isle Blvd
470 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal rental at Paradise Isle, Available from May until Dec 2020.

Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
113 SW 2nd St
113 Southwest 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
Great home for rent just minutes away from the beaches of Hallandale Beach and Hollywood Beach with its miles of oceanfront boardwalk. Located minutes from Gulfstream park at the Villages and Aventura Mall, this property has 5 nice size bedrooms.

Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
200 Golden Isles Dr
200 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
*** DOCK SPACE UP TO 50 FT ***BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/2 BATH + DEN - FULLY FURNISHED OUTSTANDING VIEW TO THE INTRACOASTAL - HUGE BALCONY - WASHER & DRYER - 2 PARKING SPACES - MINUTES FROM THE BEACH, SUPERMARKETS & RESTAURANTS *** CALL NOW ***

Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1890 S Ocean Dr
1890 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1320 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS FULLY-EQUIPPED TURNKEY DELUXE 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE FOR WINTER RENTAL IN EXCLUSIVE FULL-SERVICE LUXURY BEACHFRONT LA MER RESIDENCE *COMMUNITY.

Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
462 Golden Isles Dr
462 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1/1 UNIT. NEW BATHROOM, NEW IMPACT WINDOWS,SPACIOUS KITCHEN, NEW FLOORS & NEW WALL A/C. ALL AGES BUILDING, RIGHT ON THE WATER WITH BREATHTAKING VIEW FROM THE POOL DECK, BOAT SLIPS ARE AVAILABLE.

Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
636 PALM DRIVE
636 Palm Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
7 Bedrooms
$11,500
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT ESTATE IN CENTRALLY LOCATED, GUARD-GATED GOLDEN ISLES COMMUNITY. LUXURIOUS IN DESIGN & ELEGANTLY APPOINTED THIS CUSTOM FAMILY HOME CAPTURES THE ESSENCE OF SOUTH FLORIDA’S WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE. BOASTS 7BR/7.
Results within 1 mile of Hallandale Beach

Central Beach
1 Unit Available
101 N ocean
101 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,400
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This Condo is ready and easy to show! This can be rented and used for Airbnb on Day 1, price may increase if not for annual rental personal use. Very tight security getting in and 1 parking pass included that gives you access to garage.

1 Unit Available
20921 NE 13th Pl
20921 Northeast 13th Place, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1259 sqft
Great 3/2 home close to everything: Newly renovated , BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATH ROOMS ! minutes to I-95, Palmetto, 441, Turnpike and the beaches. Home is in excellent conditions and in a great area with great schools.

South Beach
1 Unit Available
2711 S Ocean Drive
2711 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2088 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Best Priced Rental in the Fabulous Trump Hollywood Bldg. Fully Furnished, Turnkey Unit has Incredible Ocean And Intracoastal Views.

Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.

Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2815 Van Buren St
2815 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
See avideo online on https://youtu.be/yzbCAUVrHLw 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house off of Hollywood BLVD and 28th ave. 5 minute drive to to the beach. Garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom inside master bedroom.

South Beach
1 Unit Available
3801 S Ocean Drive #PH 16
3801 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Penthouse 16P on the Tides at Hollywood Beach W/ beautiful city view but right on the beach. Wool floors throughout , fresh paint, 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths, nice kitchen. Tenant needs to be screen by HOA.

Parkside
1 Unit Available
1900 Van Buren St
1900 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO OVERLOOKING THE POOL. LOCATED IN THE DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD AREA. MANY AMENITIES SUCH AS FITNESS CENTER, HEATED POOL, LIBRARY, BBQ AREA, CLUBHOUSE AND MORE. WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT.

Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
951 Washington St
951 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath pool home in heart of Hollywood Lakes with large back yard and 2 car garage.Very clean and well maintained. Month to month until Dec 2020.Deposits and cleaning fees apply. Contact LA for availability.

Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
20530 Highland Lakes Blvd
20530 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES! CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE.

South Beach
1 Unit Available
2201 S Ocean Dr
2201 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Pictures yourself sipping coffee from the warmth of your cozy bed, while enjoying a spectacular Sunrise or sip a cocktail from the lounge on your balcony, contemplating the magnificent of a spectacular blend of red and purple shaded sky during a

The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21395 Marina Cove Circle
21395 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare find in the heart of Aventura! This 4/3 townhouse is located in Harbor Village and has over 2100 square feet. Great open and bright floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and two baths upstairs and one bedroom and one bath downstairs.
City Guide for Hallandale Beach, FL

One of the fastest growing cities in Florida, Hallandale Beach is built on tourism, having fun, and bingo night! A lot of the new residents in Hallandale Beach are retired, and live in the area during the cold winter months, so the population of almost 38,000 people tends to drop when spring comes. The neighborhoods' affordability make the area quite popular. If you live right on the beach, you're going to be spending a small fortune for the view, but as you get further inland, the prices dr...

See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hallandale Beach, FL

Hallandale Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

