Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 PM
280 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Gateway North
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Gateway East
2600 E Hallandale Beach B
2600 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,990
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedrooms 1 full bathrooms fully furnished apartment 30th floor beach service gym swimming pool washer & dryer valet parking Perfect Rental by Vacation Rental Miami INC Large selection of services by GELFAND CONCIERGE INC: Vacation Rental
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1865 S Ocean Dr
1865 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2138 sqft
Unique Rooftop Penthouse on 21st floor across street from Ocean and South City Beach Park. Spacious Unit approximately 2800 square feet of living area. Foyer entry, marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507
1800 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1571 sqft
Enjoy the five star amenities of this ocean front condo at Hallandale Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Three Islands
300 Three Islands Blvd
300 Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
TWO BEDROOMS TWO BATHROOMS REMODELED UNIT, LOCATED IN THE FIRST FLOOR OF THE BUILDING, WITH A SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO A STORAGE ROOM. BOAT SLIPS AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR BUY. TILE FLOORS, PRIVATE PATIO, VERY WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING, WITH 24 HOURS SECURITY.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Gateway East
1745 Hallandale Beach Blv
1745 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort style building in the heart of Hallandale Beach; Walking distance to one of the most beautiful beaches in Florida. Impeccably kept and perfectly located, this spacious 1/1 is in the sought out neighborhood of Hallandale Beach .
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakes
216 SW 9th St
216 Southwest 9th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Clean 2,2 back unit on the canal. Spacious layout with a nice area for dining. Brand new washer and Dryer and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Central AC. 2 parking spots with room for a 3rd.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Three Islands
200 Leslie Dr
200 Leslie Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1130 sqft
Great view. Centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. 5 minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants and casino. 15 minutes from Aventura Mall. Entire building was recently updated with modern and elegant finish.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
City Center
244 SE 2nd Ave
244 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY, CENTRALLY LOCATED ACROSS FROM GULFSTREAM, CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, BEACHES & I-95.BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN,TILE FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS.
Last updated July 10 at 08:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1945 South Ocean Drive
1945 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1945 South Ocean Drive Apt #OCEAN MARINE YAC, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakes
708 SW 7th Ave
708 Southwest 7th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
2 BED/1 & 1/2 BATH, 850 SQFT DUPLEX IN SW HALLANDALE. FEATURES CENTRAL AIR, IMPACT WINDOWS, PRIVATE LAUNDRY WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER AND LARGE FENCED IN YARD. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Shores
729 NE 6th St
729 Northeast 6th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Adorable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment with Washer/Dryer in unit! Oversized Ceramic Tile flooring throughout. Bedroom has 2 closets. Impact windows throughout. Gated entry. Brick paver driveway for 2 cars. Corner unit with extra windows.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Shores
211 NE 8th Ave
211 Northeast 8th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
SECOND FLOOR, 2/2 WITH BALCONY WASHER AND DRYER ON THE INSIDE. QUIET CONDO WITH POOL, SAUNA AND CONFERENCE ROOM
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
200 Golden Isles Dr
200 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
*** DOCK SPACE UP TO 50 FT ***BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/2 BATH + DEN - FULLY FURNISHED OUTSTANDING VIEW TO THE INTRACOASTAL - HUGE BALCONY - WASHER & DRYER - 2 PARKING SPACES - MINUTES FROM THE BEACH, SUPERMARKETS & RESTAURANTS *** CALL NOW ***
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
2081 S Ocean Dr
2081 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautifully furnished condo, 2 bed & 2 bath corner walking distance from the beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
418 Sunset Dr
418 Sunset Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
30 DAYS RENT !!! Brand new waterfront private retreat where you will be able to relax while enjoying the gorgeous water views. Private dock to park a boat during your visit. Meticulous attention to details is displayed throughout this 6.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
521 holiday dr
521 Holiday Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! This architectural marvel is located in exclusive gated Golden Isles, home features 6 bedrooms and 6 baths, and resides on an oversized 12,750 sqft lot.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Three Islands
2613 S Parkview Dr
2613 Parkview Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Remodeled with nice and new (hardly used) furniture 3 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms villa in the desirable Three Island, Hallandale. Close to the beaches and shopping centers; easy access to I95 through Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakes
215 SW 1st Ave
215 Southwest 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
This 3 bedroom cutest home on the block with old world charm is completely equipped for rentals. Open dining / living and media rooms with a giant flat screen TV above the fireplace makes this home very comfortable.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
2300 Diana Drive
2300 Diana Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Beautiful waterfront condo Pet friendly, family friendly large 2300 sq ft condo. Vacant move in immediately with condo approval. Under building parking, w/d in unit. Corner Penthouse with separate entry for masterbedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakes
212 SW 1st Ave
212 Southwest 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Fabulous half acre property fully equipped in Hallandale close to the beach, within walking distance to the Village at Gulfstream Park, close to Aventura Mall & Ft Lauderdale/Hollywood Beach including Golden Beach and Sunny Isles Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakes
113 SW 2nd St
113 Southwest 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
Great home for rent just minutes away from the beaches of Hallandale Beach and Hollywood Beach with its miles of oceanfront boardwalk. Located minutes from Gulfstream park at the Villages and Aventura Mall, this property has 5 nice size bedrooms.
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
636 PALM DRIVE
636 Palm Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
7 Bedrooms
$11,500
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT ESTATE IN CENTRALLY LOCATED, GUARD-GATED GOLDEN ISLES COMMUNITY. LUXURIOUS IN DESIGN & ELEGANTLY APPOINTED THIS CUSTOM FAMILY HOME CAPTURES THE ESSENCE OF SOUTH FLORIDA’S WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE. BOASTS 7BR/7.
Results within 1 mile of Hallandale Beach
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
Hillcrest
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
