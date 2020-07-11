/
luxury apartments
73 Luxury Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL
Golden Isles
418 Sunset Dr
418 Sunset Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
30 DAYS RENT !!! Brand new waterfront private retreat where you will be able to relax while enjoying the gorgeous water views. Private dock to park a boat during your visit. Meticulous attention to details is displayed throughout this 6.
Golden Isles
521 holiday dr
521 Holiday Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! This architectural marvel is located in exclusive gated Golden Isles, home features 6 bedrooms and 6 baths, and resides on an oversized 12,750 sqft lot.
Golden Isles
636 PALM DRIVE
636 Palm Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
7 Bedrooms
$11,500
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT ESTATE IN CENTRALLY LOCATED, GUARD-GATED GOLDEN ISLES COMMUNITY. LUXURIOUS IN DESIGN & ELEGANTLY APPOINTED THIS CUSTOM FAMILY HOME CAPTURES THE ESSENCE OF SOUTH FLORIDA’S WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE. BOASTS 7BR/7.
Results within 1 mile of Hallandale Beach
20201 E Country Club Dr
20201 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
Boasting 6,525 SF, this magnificent fully renovated Penthouse is exquisitely designed with the finest finishes and equipped with premium appliances with breathtaking panorama views of the Atlantic Ocean and Golf Course. This 6Bed/7.
Results within 5 miles of Hallandale Beach
Eastern Shores
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
Eastern Shores
16433 NE 31st Ave
16433 Northeast 31st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.
18975 Collins Ave
18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new Armani Casa three bedrooms,service quarters, den, five bathrooms and powder room. Enjoy direct ocean views from living room and master bedroom and intracoastal views from the other bedrooms. Private elevator landing.
5000 island Estates
5000 Island Estates Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,600
2979 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
READY TO MOVE IN. The newest and most exclusive Privé Island! This premier residence in South Florida has it all. Enter through the private elevator to this brand new and never lived in residence in Privé South Tower.
19575 Collins Ave
19575 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
Tastefully designed full floor 5,515 Sqft luxury unit at the Regalia available for rent. Impeccable white marble throughout the home brings balance & harmony to all 4 bed & 5.5 baths. 2,100 sqft wrap around balcony provides spectacular 360 views.
18555 Collins Ave
18555 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
For lease, stunning 4 Bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms ultra luxury residence at Porsche Design Tower. This is a luxury apartment building in a class of its own.
3901 Island Estates Dr
3901 Island Estates Drive, Aventura, FL
6 Bedrooms
$23,900
AVENTURA MOST EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT VILLA IN THE PRESTIGIOUS, PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY OF ISLAND ESTATES. CELEBRATED OPULENCE & TIMELESS LUXURY IN THIS MEDITERRANEAN MANSION WITH 6 BR/8.5 BA, OVER 7,300SQFT WATER VIEWS, PRIVATE MARINA.
17141 Collins Ave
17141 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$24,900
For Rent Minimum 6 months. Only in person you can really appreciate this magnificent turn-key ocean front, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths professionally decorated and no expenses spared. This is perfect for a family. The terrace with an astonishing 720 Sq.
16901 COLLINS AVE
16901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$10,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious,
17749 Collins Ave
17749 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$27,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17749 Collins Ave in Sunny Isles Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
18960 N Bay Rd
18960 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Truly one-of-a-kind, this home has a stunning Mediterranean design & panoramic views of the Intracoastal waterway. This residence boasts 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms & plenty of space for an extended family.
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
301 189 ST
301 189th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
TRUE BUILDERS HOME! 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME 5 BEDROOM 6.
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
19141 N Bay Rd
19141 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,500
A RARE FIND IN SUNNY ISLES BEACH! This is a 7 Bedroom DREAM HOME, steps from the most Beautiful BEACHES! Features include 7 Bedrooms 6.
Haulover Park
16047 COLLINS AV
16047 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
Floor through unit with direct ocean and intracoastal view. Interior features include private elevator, 10 ft ceiling, marble floor, wood flooring in the master bdrm, electric shades, surround sound,...
Eastern Shores
3302 NE 166th St
3302 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
Magnificent Waterfront Home offering 6 bedrooms and 6 and 1/2 bathrooms. Separate study/office. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recently completely remodeled. Top of the Line Appliances - wolf and sub zero throughout. Home theater & game room.
Results within 10 miles of Hallandale Beach
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1503 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
Las Olas Isles
649 Isle Of Palms Dr
649 Isle of Palms Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2312 sqft
Can be rented annually! HIGH SEASON FOR $9,000/WEEK, $15,000.00/MONTH.
Harbor Beach
2530 Laguna Drive
2530 Laguna Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
8532 sqft
Beautiful 112' of DEEPWATER in one of Fort Lauderdale's most desirable neighborhoods, Harbor Beach. Exquisitely decorated with incredible craftsmanship and detail including hand-painted ceilings and gorgeous custom finishes.
Keystone Point
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.
