200 Leslie Dr

Amenities
Great view from this apartment located in Three Island Community Hallandale. Centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. 5 minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants and casino. 15 minutes from Aventura Mall. Entire building was recently updated with modern and elegant finish. This building is pet friendly. 2 pets ok. Basic cable and storage. Two lobbies with concierge and valet parking. 24 hour security. Bike room and fully stocked gym with free weights, cable & cardio machines. Tennis court, jacuzzi and swimming pool on the Intracoastal.