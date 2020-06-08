All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:47 PM

200 Leslie Dr

200 Leslie Drive · (305) 405-0615
Location

200 Leslie Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Three Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
valet service
Great view from this apartment located in Three Island Community Hallandale. Centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. 5 minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants and casino. 15 minutes from Aventura Mall. Entire building was recently updated with modern and elegant finish. This building is pet friendly. 2 pets ok. Basic cable and storage. Two lobbies with concierge and valet parking. 24 hour security. Bike room and fully stocked gym with free weights, cable & cardio machines. Tennis court, jacuzzi and swimming pool on the Intracoastal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Leslie Dr have any available units?
200 Leslie Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Leslie Dr have?
Some of 200 Leslie Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Leslie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
200 Leslie Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Leslie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Leslie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 200 Leslie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 200 Leslie Dr does offer parking.
Does 200 Leslie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Leslie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Leslie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 200 Leslie Dr has a pool.
Does 200 Leslie Dr have accessible units?
No, 200 Leslie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Leslie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Leslie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Leslie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Leslie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
