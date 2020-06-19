All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1651 NE 54th St
1651 NE 54th St

1651 Northeast 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Northeast 54th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334
Coral Ridge Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath Coral Ridge Isles home! This completely remodeled, open floor plan home features impact windows and doors, built-in closets, updated bathrooms, large back yard and two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 NE 54th St have any available units?
1651 NE 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 NE 54th St have?
Some of 1651 NE 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 NE 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
1651 NE 54th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 NE 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 1651 NE 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1651 NE 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 1651 NE 54th St does offer parking.
Does 1651 NE 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 NE 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 NE 54th St have a pool?
Yes, 1651 NE 54th St has a pool.
Does 1651 NE 54th St have accessible units?
No, 1651 NE 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 NE 54th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 NE 54th St has units with dishwashers.
