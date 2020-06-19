Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath Coral Ridge Isles home! This completely remodeled, open floor plan home features impact windows and doors, built-in closets, updated bathrooms, large back yard and two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1651 NE 54th St have any available units?
1651 NE 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.