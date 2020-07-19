All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1822 Pinehurst Rd.

1822 Pinehurst Road · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home - Dunedin - You'll love living in this 2 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), updated bathrooms, a 1 car attached garage, an in-ground pool and fenced yard. The family room can be used as a 3rd bedroom. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested. POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN RENT.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3t74tsKZB4i&brand=0

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Keene/County Rd 1, west on Michigan Blvd, left on Pinehurst Rd.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you.

(RLNE4591893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Pinehurst Rd. have any available units?
1822 Pinehurst Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1822 Pinehurst Rd. have?
Some of 1822 Pinehurst Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Pinehurst Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Pinehurst Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Pinehurst Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Pinehurst Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Pinehurst Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1822 Pinehurst Rd. offers parking.
Does 1822 Pinehurst Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Pinehurst Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Pinehurst Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1822 Pinehurst Rd. has a pool.
Does 1822 Pinehurst Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1822 Pinehurst Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Pinehurst Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Pinehurst Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Pinehurst Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1822 Pinehurst Rd. has units with air conditioning.
