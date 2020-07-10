/
apartments with washer dryer
170 Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL with washer-dryer
22 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
800 MAIN STREET
800 Main St, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
Furnished. Quiet 55+ Community. No Pets. Washer/Dryer in the Unit. New Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Bathroom Vanity. Community Pool and Shuffleboard. Annual Rental Rate $900/month. Summer/Fall Rental Rate $800/month.
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1173 sqft
19-104 Available 08/20/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.
1 Unit Available
3326 Covered Bridge Dr W
3326 Covered Bridge West, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1731 sqft
Stunning Townhome in Covered Bridge 2nr/2ba/2car gar with community pool/gated! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR townhome in gated community. Yearly/Annual unfurnished rental. Sorry no pets.
1 Unit Available
2186 EDYTHE DRIVE
2186 Edythe Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
HOUSEHUNTER SPECIAL! Fully furnished turnkey 2 BR Dunedin canal-front condo with great location is perfect for golf or Pinellas Trail lovers! Close to the Causeway and it's beaches and restaurants, walk to Trail or golf, and only a few blocks to
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
630 DRAKE LANE N
630 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1267 sqft
Welcome to Dunedin's Sunset Retreat! This Coastal Townhome is conveniently located near Caladesi Island/Honeymoon Island (Dunedin's Beach), which is less than 3 miles away.
1 Unit Available
549 LUSARA COURT
549 Lusara Court, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Welcome home to the 2BR, 2 and a half bath, 2 car garage home in downtown Dunedin. The large kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and the pantry. Open floor plan offers the spacious dining room/living room combo. There are two suits upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
633 DRAKE LANE N
633 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
614 DRAKE LANE N
614 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.
1 Unit Available
1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE
1630 Santa Anna Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1276 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous single family home with a detached over size 2 car garage, 2 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus room offers granite countertops and NEW stainless steel appliances and new tile flooring throughout! This is a MUST see and
1 Unit Available
340 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD
340 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Lovely, furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located on the beautiful Dunedin Causeway. Easy access to Honey Moon Island, Caladesi Island and the relaxing beach overlooking the beautiful water.
1 Unit Available
525 BROADWAY
525 Broadway Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1138 sqft
OFF SEASON RENTAL - JUNE 7th THROUGH NOVEMBER - YOUR VACATION (OR BASEBALL) PARADISE IS WAITING FOR YOU. THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE IS LOCATED IN THE PRIME DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AREA RIGHT NEXT TO THE PINELLAS TRAIL.
1 Unit Available
701 BAY STREET
701 Bay Street, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
397 sqft
THIS IS A NIGHTLY & WEEKLY BED & BREAKFAST VACATION RENTAL ~ Utilities & Use of Pool Included! ~ Welcome to Downtown Dunedin B & B - Cozy Cottage, located in our backyard close to downtown Dunedin! Everything in the cottage is newer, fresh & clean!
1 Unit Available
632 EDGEWATER DRIVE
632 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
Lovely Condo with magnificent views of the beautiful Intercoastal/Gulf of Mexico and evening sunsets! Offering it for lease fully furnished and pretty much turnkey, and with a brand new HVAC system.
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
634 DRAKE LANE N
634 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1328 sqft
Water view-does not include a dock.
1 Unit Available
1038 Angle Road
1038 Angle Road, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1208 sqft
Dunedin 3br/2ba/fenced duplex! - DUPLEX 3BR/2BA IN DUNEDIN. Unique opportunity in Dunedin with the special well maintained 3br/2ba duplex approximately 1208 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
1525 BURNHAM LANE
1525 Burnham Lane, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1864 sqft
Furnished Single family pool home in beautiful Braemoor in Dunedin. Close to shopping, beaches, Pinellas trail, Dunedin Community Center, and Causeway. Available for 6 months+ lease.
1 Unit Available
1302 GEORGIA AVENUE
1302 Georgia Avenue, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1520 sqft
COME LIVE ON "THE STREET" in Delightful Dunedin! Charming, energy efficient, brand new never lived in home for Rent. Walking distance to downtown Dunedin this home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 1 car garage, and over 1500 sq. ft. of living space.
1 Unit Available
261 ABERDEEN STREET
261 Aberdeen Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1507 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING!! This house is a beautiful bungalow style home, two bedrooms two bathrooms. Newly renovated kitchen, stunning backyard area with inground pool and spa, outdoor grilling area with a coal fire stove.
1 Unit Available
657 BROADWAY
657 Broadway Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Location, location, location! This two Bedroom, two bathroom home converted to a duplex is just around the corner from downtown Dunedin, the Dunedin Marina , the Pinellas Trail and the beautiful views of Edgwater Drive and available immediately.
1 Unit Available
1033 Michigan Drive East Cottage
1033 Michigan Drive East, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Unit Cottage Available 08/01/20 Dunedin Remodeled Cottage 2b/1b 850 Sq.Ft. - Property Id: 87367 Cozy Cottage with large front porch @850 sq ft located on 1/3 acre tree lined lot.
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
1 Unit Available
Misty Springs
2682 Sabal Springs Cir Apt 206
2682 Sabal Springs Circle, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this upstairs two bedroom close to everything in Countryside. Crystal clear pool and Tennis court on the property. Close to the mall and all major stores.
1 Unit Available
Windsor Park
2080 BRENDLA ROAD
2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2398 sqft
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range.
