pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM
172 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$957
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1173 sqft
19-104 Available 08/20/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3326 Covered Bridge Dr W
3326 Covered Bridge West, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1731 sqft
Stunning Townhome in Covered Bridge 2nr/2ba/2car gar with community pool/gated! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR townhome in gated community. Yearly/Annual unfurnished rental. Sorry no pets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2920 Bayshore Blvd 48
2920 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beach rental park model short term or 6 months - Property Id: 304708 1 bedroom 1 bath park with fireplace and patio located in nice resort 1/8 mi to kayak, 3 mi to Honeymoon Island beaches, 25 minutes to Clearwater beach.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
701 BAY STREET
701 Bay Street, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
397 sqft
THIS IS A NIGHTLY & WEEKLY BED & BREAKFAST VACATION RENTAL ~ Utilities & Use of Pool Included! ~ Welcome to Downtown Dunedin B & B - Cozy Cottage, located in our backyard close to downtown Dunedin! Everything in the cottage is newer, fresh & clean!
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
634 DRAKE LANE N
634 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1328 sqft
Water view-does not include a dock.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1038 Angle Road
1038 Angle Road, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1208 sqft
Dunedin 3br/2ba/fenced duplex! - DUPLEX 3BR/2BA IN DUNEDIN. Unique opportunity in Dunedin with the special well maintained 3br/2ba duplex approximately 1208 sq ft.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
643 WISTERIA COURT
643 Wisteria Court, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
540 sqft
Private, pet friendly Dunedin Apartment with huge yard! 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Nice Living area with Spacious Bedroom.. All Located on a cul-de-sac near Downtown Dunedin, enjoy the many local breweries, restaurants, shopping and Downtown Events.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 Michigan Drive East Cottage
1033 Michigan Drive East, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Unit Cottage Available 08/01/20 Dunedin Remodeled Cottage 2b/1b 850 Sq.Ft. - Property Id: 87367 Cozy Cottage with large front porch @850 sq ft located on 1/3 acre tree lined lot.
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
17 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14
2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community - What’s not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo? This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601
880 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1200 sqft
**WELCOME TO THE REGATTA BEACH CLUB** Paradise awaits at Clearwater Beach's premier location! This tastefully updated two bedroom, two bathroom unit is a must see! Among the features this home boasts are porcelain tile flooring throughout, an
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2152 Capri Dr
2152 Capri Drive, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1300 sqft
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN THE HEART OF CLEARWATER!!!! New Kitchen New Flooring throughout New Interior & Exterior Paint Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Valencia Park
2068 Loma Linda Way North
2068 Loma Linda Way North, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1444 sqft
Loma Linda Townhouse - 2068 Loma Linda Clearwater - Give us a call to come preview this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home situated in mid Pinellas county. Pull right up in your car into the private 1 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Park
2080 BRENDLA ROAD
2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2398 sqft
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
922 JACKSON COURT
922 Jackson Court, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1253 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, end unit, is ready for immediate occupancy! The first level is all tiled with an oversized family room.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Lake St. George
3625 ashley ct
3625 Ashley Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
797 sqft
Welcome to Palm Harbor, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, sorry dogs only under 25 lbs, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Includes a 1 car garage. -Washer dryer included.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks of Palm Harbor
539 HAMMOCK DRIVE
539 Hammock Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, newly remodeled fully furnished single family house for rent. Completely updated with fully equipped kitchen and nice furnitures this place is looking for a new tenants. Small and well trained pets are welcomed.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
1001 MANDALAY AVENUE
1001 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Carlouel remodeled home steps from #1 beach in the U.S.! Welcome to your home away from home on gorgeous Clearwater Beach. Spend the winter months enjoying the aqua waters & sugar sands in this charming beach house.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2111 TIMBER LANE
2111 Timber Lane, Greenbriar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1256 sqft
Ideal Location near Countryside Mall, Historic Dunedin and Honeymoon Island. Quaint and Charming home from the 60's.....Lovely front porch with garden area and white picket fence. Ideal for pets complete with doggy doors and fenced yard.
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1518 Chandler Avenue
1518 Chandler Avenue, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1176 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
