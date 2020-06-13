Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
464 PAULA DRIVE N
464 North Paula Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
704 sqft
Dolphin Pointe one bedroom condo located on the third floor (with elevator) on the Dunedin Causeway! Wonderful condo for an annual lease with atrium entrance.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
2265 Lagoon Drive
2265 Lagoon Drive, Dunedin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,959
1928 sqft
Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
614 DRAKE LANE N
614 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
252 SEAGATE COURT
252 Seagatae Court, Dunedin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2900 sqft
Amazing one of a kind rare find, Executive Townhome on the Gulf of Mexico in Dunedin. This is a private gated community with only a handful of luxury town homes.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2539 GARY CIRCLE
2539 Gary Circle, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marina Place on the Causeway in Dunedin is located in a community of outdoor adventure, stylish living with the grand reward of coming home to beautiful sun rises in the morning and wonderful sunsets in the evening! A carefree lifestyle which

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
340 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD
340 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Lovely, furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located on the beautiful Dunedin Causeway. Easy access to Honey Moon Island, Caladesi Island and the relaxing beach overlooking the beautiful water.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
634 DRAKE LANE N
634 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1328 sqft
Water view-does not include a dock.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 Roanoke St
431 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
941 sqft
LOOK LOOK LOOK...Gorgeous two bedroom 2 bath home with screened lanai and large patio. This beautiful well kept home is bright with natural lighting. Bedrooms are big enough for king size bed and dressers.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1525 BURNHAM LANE
1525 Burnham Lane, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1864 sqft
Furnished Single family pool home in beautiful Braemoor in Dunedin. Close to shopping, beaches, Pinellas trail, Dunedin Community Center, and Causeway. Available for 6 months+ lease.
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
880 MANDALAY AVENUE
880 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$1,500
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Condo, Fully Furnished and everything included! Gulf of Mexico and Intercostal water views from your private balcony. Sleeps 4. Condo complex directly on the Gulf of Mexico and amenities include community pool, game room and fitness center.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2500 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD
2500 Winding Creek Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fountains are a beautifully landscaped and well cared for small gated community off US 19N. The condo has newer tile in shower, AC and ceiling fans in 2015. The master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1735 Pineland Dr
1735 Pineland Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1327 sqft
Spacious 1bdrm/1bath House with large loft and unique floor plan $995 Ready Now - 1735 Pineland Dr, Clearwater $995.00/month $995.00/Security Deposit $39.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3673 Arbor Chase Dr
3673 Arbor Chase Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3201 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this Beautiful, brand new home located in Arbor Chase subdivision. Be the first to live in this very spacious home. Kitchen is a must see. Has a corner style layout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
906 Hammock Pine Blvd
906 Hammock Pine Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1180 sqft
Call Donna Blackstone at 727-686-1376 for more information on this property. This beautiful furnished 2/2 first floor unit is available for rental from 5/1/19 through 12/31/19. First floor, split floor plan.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3059 PEPPERWOOD LANE W
3059 Pepperwood Lane West, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1776 sqft
SPACIOUS 3/2.5/2 CAR GAR. TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKFIELD IS FRESHLY PAINTED IN NEUTRAL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER ARE BRAND NEW), PLENTY OF CABINETS, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN, DINETTE, FLA.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1943 HASTINGS DRIVE
1943 Hastings Drive, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1241 sqft
This 3/2/2 home in Clearwater is move in ready with an open floor plan. Throughout this home is ceramic tile for easy cleaning and newer windows for efficiency.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2052 KINGS HIGHWAY
2052 Kings Highway, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Don't miss this 1,000 square foot, 2 bedroom one and a half bath townhome located in Clearwater. This home includes additional outdoor storage and a large patio out back.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
804 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
804 Franklin Court, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1263 sqft
Move-in ready, you must see this beautiful and bright 3/2 in the heart of Palm Harbor. Attached 1 car garage, great screened-in deck for entertaining. Cute kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space for all your cooking needs.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Old Clearwater Bay
1 Unit Available
1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE
1860 North Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2512 sqft
Waterfront living with views of two No.
City Guide for Dunedin, FL

Dunedin was so named from the original Gaelic for Edinburgh, as it was settled by Scottish folk homesick for the highlands of their countryside. And the Scottish heritage is still strong in this sunny seaside town, as yearly festivals celebrate bag piping and more at the Dunedin Highland Games.

Dunedin features a gorgeous location with a mixture of sporty outdoorsy activities. Enjoy a range of options, from soccer to swimming to biking on the 39 miles of pathway called the Pinellas Trail. If those features arent enough to send you high-tailing it to the East Coast, perhaps the world-class beaches will do the trick. Yeah, the weather can be a bit of a pill; welcome to Florida. And sure, there are some weirdos living right out in the open in this state, but Dunedin is a peaceful little retreat that should cost an arm and a leg but doesnt. Start researching those bagpipe lessons now. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dunedin, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dunedin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

