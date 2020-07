MacAlpine Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool pool table garage media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping. We offer several unique floor plans of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes and two bedroom townhomes. Select homes even have large lofts included in the floor plans! Within your home, you’ll find an open island kitchens outfitted with designer cabinets and a deep pantry, an oversized living area, full sized washer and dryers, and spacious closets in every bedroom. Our residents are invited to lounge by one of our two resort-style swimming pools, kick back in our fun game room with pool table, dart boards and media room, or work up a sweat in our 24 hour modernized fitness center equipped with quality cardio and weight training equipment. Come tour our breathtaking community today!