indian rocks beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
209 Apartments for rent in Indian Rocks Beach, FL📍
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.
1 Unit Available
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D
24 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies,
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
1 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1085 sqft
Direct water views from this updated unfurnished two bedroom, two bath second floor condo in Windrush Cove. Minimum 12 month lease. Spectacular sunrise views from the back porch that looks onto the pool and water front.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
401 16TH AVENUE
401 16th Avenue, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1525 sqft
12 Month Annual Rental, Available July1st. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Plus Oversized Garage With Work Shop And Large Decorative Circular Drive.
Independence Square
1 Unit Available
215 1st Street
215 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
864 sqft
Available August 2020. Cute as a Button! WATERFRONT INTRACOSTAL HOME with NEW SEAWALL. Dock and lift available. Walk to entertainment and across from Beach 500 yards. THE KEY LIME COTTAGE: Renovated and Newly Decorated--Beach Chic.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
201 8TH AVENUE
201 8th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
700 sqft
ONE BLOCK TO BEACH ACCESS! Cozy duplex for rent, unit #2. Completely remodeled, 2br 1 ba, 700 sq.ft. open floor plan, granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, private laundry, sitting area in the front, small in back yard.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1412 GULF BOULEVARD
1412 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1110 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY RENTAL at $1550 PER WEEK (not monthly rate).......ALSO RENTS SEASONALLY - Call for seasonal rates. 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa for a total capacity of 6 people. Seconds to having your "toes in the sand".
1 Unit Available
42 GULF BOULEVARD
42 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
700 sqft
Old Florida Charm Still Exists!! Located on the west side Gulf Boulevard with a partial intercostal view.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2708 2ND STREET
2708 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
896 sqft
Charming beach cottage in laid back,fun IRB is available for the summer !!! This 2 bedroom,one bath home is fully furnished and appointed for your summer break.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1154 sqft
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
305 HARBOR DRIVE
305 Harbor Dr, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2172 sqft
What a view! Large four bedroom / two bath / two car garage pool home on double lot overlooking the intracoastal waterway on Indian Rocks Beach. Home is tiled throughout and family room looks out over the pool and the water.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
206 25TH AVENUE
206 25th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,895
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool/Spa home just steps to Indian Rocks Beach! The home has been renovated with a brand new kitchen and pool with spa! Sun yourself on the massive patio deck, soak on the pool's sunshself with custom chairs or relax under the
Hidden Harbour
1 Unit Available
404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
404 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE SPRING 2021-NOT A TYPO YES SPRING 2021 FOR 6-7 MONTHS LEASE no longer--FULLY FURNISHED -TURNKEY- BEACH VILLA with OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE 1/2 block walk to the beach access! You will fall in love with this fully equipped 2 bedroom two
Hidden Harbour
1 Unit Available
204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
204 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Avail April 2021**TURN-KEY**90day Min Rental IMMACULATE REMODELED BEACH VILLA WITH AN OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE JUST A 1/2 BLOCK WALK TO THE SOFT SANDS OF INDIAN ROCKS BEACH.FULLY TURN-KEY-.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2618 GULF BOULEVARD
2618 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1280 sqft
Available for a month or longer: currently available May '20, June '20, Oct '20, Nov '20 ..... 30 day minimum rental policy with 6 guests maximum overnight, NO PETS or SMOKING ..... GLORIOUS GULF BEACH VIEWS...
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
324 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1390 sqft
CALL TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.... Owners are flexible2/2.5/2c 1390s/f town house over looking the pool from a spacous sundeck/balcony in the very quiet Windrush Blvd Sub-divisions.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2314 1ST STREET
2314 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD
1209 Bay Pine Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
AVAIL. 2021 SEASON. What a great Indian Rocks Beach 4 BR beach cottage that will accept any size pet. Walk or bike up 14th Ave. to the beach and to all the local restaurants and shops.
9 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.
1 Unit Available
14718 Seminole Trail
14718 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2174 sqft
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,174 sq. ft. home in Seminole, FL! Open floor plan and spacious living room. Lovely kitchen features with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Wonderful master suite features a patio.
