Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony recently renovated extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym game room on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access package receiving cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance courtyard

Welcome home to Promenade at Edgewater, ideally located in the highly sought after town of Dunedin, FL. Directly adjacent to Florida Auto Exchange Stadium – the spring training home of the Toronto Blue Jays, and moments from the shoreline or idyllic and walkable streets of Downtown Dunedin, Promenade at Edgewater brings you closer to quaint restaurants and shopping, plus awesome outdoor recreation options. We are less than 10 minutes from Honeymoon Island Causeway and State Park. Homes at Promenade at Edgewater are spacious, light-filled and open-concept. Residents enjoy upgraded fixtures and finishes, screened-in lanais, wood-grain flooring and elevator access to all floors. Promenade at Edgewater offers amazing amenities including a lakeside swimming pool with sundeck, outdoor cross-fit track, exciting game room with foosball and air hockey tables, newly upgraded fitness facility, and bark park – just to name a few!