Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Promenade at Edgewater

257 Milwaukee Ave · (254) 708-0868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 255-103 · Avail. Aug 10

$957

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 250-204 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,037

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 259-308 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,037

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 250-308 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,206

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Promenade at Edgewater.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Welcome home to Promenade at Edgewater, ideally located in the highly sought after town of Dunedin, FL. Directly adjacent to Florida Auto Exchange Stadium – the spring training home of the Toronto Blue Jays, and moments from the shoreline or idyllic and walkable streets of Downtown Dunedin, Promenade at Edgewater brings you closer to quaint restaurants and shopping, plus awesome outdoor recreation options. We are less than 10 minutes from Honeymoon Island Causeway and State Park. Homes at Promenade at Edgewater are spacious, light-filled and open-concept. Residents enjoy upgraded fixtures and finishes, screened-in lanais, wood-grain flooring and elevator access to all floors. Promenade at Edgewater offers amazing amenities including a lakeside swimming pool with sundeck, outdoor cross-fit track, exciting game room with foosball and air hockey tables, newly upgraded fitness facility, and bark park – just to name a few!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Promenade at Edgewater have any available units?
Promenade at Edgewater has 5 units available starting at $957 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Promenade at Edgewater have?
Some of Promenade at Edgewater's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Promenade at Edgewater currently offering any rent specials?
Promenade at Edgewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Promenade at Edgewater pet-friendly?
Yes, Promenade at Edgewater is pet friendly.
Does Promenade at Edgewater offer parking?
Yes, Promenade at Edgewater offers parking.
Does Promenade at Edgewater have units with washers and dryers?
No, Promenade at Edgewater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Promenade at Edgewater have a pool?
Yes, Promenade at Edgewater has a pool.
Does Promenade at Edgewater have accessible units?
No, Promenade at Edgewater does not have accessible units.
Does Promenade at Edgewater have units with dishwashers?
No, Promenade at Edgewater does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Promenade at Edgewater have units with air conditioning?
No, Promenade at Edgewater does not have units with air conditioning.
