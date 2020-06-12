/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
154 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
19 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1275 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
7-205 Available 07/15/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
614 DRAKE LANE N
614 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE
1630 Santa Anna Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1276 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous single family home with a detached over size 2 car garage, 2 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus room offers granite countertops and NEW stainless steel appliances and new tile flooring throughout! This is a MUST see and
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2539 GARY CIRCLE
2539 Gary Circle, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1140 sqft
Marina Place on the Causeway in Dunedin is located in a community of outdoor adventure, stylish living with the grand reward of coming home to beautiful sun rises in the morning and wonderful sunsets in the evening! A carefree lifestyle which
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
340 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD
340 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Lovely, furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located on the beautiful Dunedin Causeway. Easy access to Honey Moon Island, Caladesi Island and the relaxing beach overlooking the beautiful water.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
616 Wilkie
616 Wilkie Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1510 sqft
Bungalow within walking distance to downtown Dunedin. Located on the brick lined streets of Historic Dunedin. Large fenced in backyard. Loft has been used as a third bedroom. Concrete counters. Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
525 BROADWAY
525 Broadway Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1138 sqft
OFF SEASON RENTAL - JUNE 7th THROUGH NOVEMBER - YOUR VACATION (OR BASEBALL) PARADISE IS WAITING FOR YOU. THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE IS LOCATED IN THE PRIME DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AREA RIGHT NEXT TO THE PINELLAS TRAIL.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE
1490 San Helen Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1650 sqft
Fully Furnished paradise Home in Dunedin. This is your own personal retreat in paradise. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted with bamboo pillars and grass wallpaper that make you feel all calm and relaxed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
950 BROADWAY
950 Broadway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
IN THE HEART OF DUNEDIN! AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM! One block from water and located downtown. ( one of the few Dunedin condos with only a ONE month minimum !!!).
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
632 EDGEWATER DRIVE
632 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
Lovely Condo with magnificent views of the beautiful Intercoastal/Gulf of Mexico and evening sunsets! Offering it for lease fully furnished and pretty much turnkey, and with a brand new HVAC system.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
634 DRAKE LANE N
634 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1328 sqft
Water view-does not include a dock.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1406 STONEHAVEN LANE
1406 Stonehaven Lane, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1110 sqft
Outstanding DUNEDIN Location!! A rare opportunity to rent a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, fully furnished and move-in ready villa in the beautiful 55+ community of Scotsdale Cluster.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N
562 Baywood Drive North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1247 sqft
Welcome to Dunedin! This FURNISHED rental has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and is ready for you, your golf cart, and your boat! Escape from the cold, northern temperatures, and spend the winter in charming Dunedin, Florida! Home has been recently
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 Roanoke St
431 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
941 sqft
LOOK LOOK LOOK...Gorgeous two bedroom 2 bath home with screened lanai and large patio. This beautiful well kept home is bright with natural lighting. Bedrooms are big enough for king size bed and dressers.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
800 MAIN STREET
800 Main St, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Quiet 55+ Community. No Pets. Furnished. Available Now to December 31, 2020. Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room Under Carport. Community Pool. Shuffleboard. Blocks from Downtown Dunedin. Water included.
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1076 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
906 Hammock Pine Blvd
906 Hammock Pine Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1180 sqft
Call Donna Blackstone at 727-686-1376 for more information on this property. This beautiful furnished 2/2 first floor unit is available for rental from 5/1/19 through 12/31/19. First floor, split floor plan.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
301 Hammock Pine Blvd
301 Hammock Pine Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Hammock Pines - Come discover this delightful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished Hammock Pine condo, conveniently located just 1/2 mile north of Countryside Mall and Whole Foods.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
31177 US Highway 19 North
31177 US Route 19, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
992 sqft
Check out the pricing on this beautiful community!!! A 2/2 for under $1400!!! Call today on this nicely laid out 2/2 with balcony with nice finishes and centrally located 20 minutes from the Pinellas beaches or Tampa.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1814 Sunset Point Road
1814 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
955 sqft
Can you believe this price for a 2/2????? This unit offers great pricing for the nice square footage and great finishes. Additionally, you will enjoy many amazing amenities and the convenient location to the beaches and Tampa.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2452 ENTERPRISE ROAD #2010
2452 Enterprise Road, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor corner unit condo in the Villas at Countryide. 1 car carport. Light and spacious Living Room/Dining Room combo.
