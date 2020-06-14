/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
108 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
728 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
16 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1535 NANTUCKET COURT
1535 Nantucket Court, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
1/1 ground floor condominium with new tile countertops in kitchen, recessed LED lighting and fresh paint throughout. Unit features eat in kitchen, wood burning fireplace, full size washer and dryer off porch and convenient assigned parking.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
622 EDGEWATER DRIVE
622 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
Downtown Dunedin SUMMER SEASONAL- Available until 12/28/2020! Househunter or getaway special for those 55+! Walk to restaurants, parks, farmers market & more! Great Clearwater Bay Water View all the way to Caladesi Island! Fully furnished; right
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2700 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
2700 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
670 sqft
Want to live minutes away and a short walk from the causeway to Honeymoon Island? Steps to a private park overlooking St Joseph's Sound and the Gulf of Mexico? Don't miss your opportunity to lease this gorgeous 1 bed/1 bath condo in a very well
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
464 PAULA DRIVE N
464 North Paula Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
704 sqft
Dolphin Pointe one bedroom condo located on the third floor (with elevator) on the Dunedin Causeway! Wonderful condo for an annual lease with atrium entrance.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1 GATESHEAD DRIVE
1 Gateshead Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
606 sqft
Island living! Live directly on Honeymoon Island, the state park and the Dunedin Causeway are right out your front door. Royal Stewart Arms is a great 55+ community with beautifully landscaped grounds.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
701 BAY STREET
701 Bay Street, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
397 sqft
THIS IS A NIGHTLY & WEEKLY BED & BREAKFAST VACATION RENTAL ~ Utilities & Use of Pool Included! ~ Welcome to Downtown Dunedin B & B - Cozy Cottage, located in our backyard close to downtown Dunedin! Everything in the cottage is newer, fresh & clean!
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
790 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14
2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
605 sqft
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community - Whats not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo? This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2500 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD
2500 Winding Creek Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
678 sqft
The Fountains are a beautifully landscaped and well cared for small gated community off US 19N. The 2cd floor condo has newer tile in shower, AC and ceiling fans in 2015. The master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S
1233 1/2 Sedeeva Cir S, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
509 sqft
Adorable Fully remodeled 1 bedroom + 1 bath + kitchen + laundry house. New windows, window blinds, flooring, bathroom, kitchen + appliances. Laundry house washer/dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
Misty Springs
1 Unit Available
2681 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE
2681 Sabal Springs Circle, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
805 sqft
Location, Location near Major Shopping Center and Countryside Rec Center. Public Transportation nearby. Ground Floor end 1 BR unit with covered porch off Living area. Was just freshly painted, new carpet, washer/dryer in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Dunedin
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
730 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
675 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Similar Pages
Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDunedin 3 BedroomsDunedin Accessible ApartmentsDunedin Apartments under $1,000
Dunedin Apartments with BalconyDunedin Apartments with GarageDunedin Apartments with GymDunedin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL