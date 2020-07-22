/
harbor bluffs
200 Apartments for rent in Harbor Bluffs, FL📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
55 Harbor View Ln 101
55 Harbor View Lane, Harbor Bluffs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Unit 101 Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 2bed/2bath Condo - Property Id: 311285 This updated 2 bedroom 2 bath corner unit is located on the 1st floor overlooking the intercoastal waterways and the Belleair bridge.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
129 LIVE OAK LANE
129 Live Oak Lane, Harbor Bluffs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1910 sqft
Spacious and open furnished home in the sought-after community of Harbor Bluffs! Updated and meticulous.The kitchen has wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. High-quality laminate wood-look flooring throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
2944 W BAY DRIVE
2944 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
690 sqft
Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from white sand beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Harbor Bluffs
Verified
Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
116 6TH STREET
116 6th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2046 sqft
Unique Belleair Beach cottage on oversize 122' x 159' corner lot across the street from the Intercoastal Waterway and a block from Belleair Beach. Property is on a quiet street with custom estate homes and a block away to private beach access.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue - C
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Welcome to Largo Fl , Beautiful home 1 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Water, sewer, trash included. -Washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Indian Rocks Beach
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1154 sqft
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
940 SPRUCE DRIVE
940 Spruce Drive, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! What a spectacular place to live.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Ridgecrest
2254 19TH AVENUE SW
2254 19th Avenue Southwest, Ridgecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
660 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Largo. Freshly painted and ready to rent. The home features a fenced in yard, tile floors though out, room for a stackable washer & dryer in Bathroom. Dogs and cats accepted with owner approval.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
12760 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD
12760 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and modern one bedroom condo. The New Atlantis Club is a gated, waterfront community with amenities such as swimming pools, Jacuzzi, Shuffleboard, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, BBQ Grills.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1800 sqft
Available for season 2021 .... This 3 bedroom / 2.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1460 GULF BOULEVARD
1460 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1326 sqft
Stunning views greet you the minute you walk into this newly renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bath Gulf front condo. Off season $3000 / Season $5000.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
2525 W BAY DRIVE
2525 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bay West Condominium is a great location which is in the heart of Belleair Bluffs. This 1/1 is Tastefully Furnished with everything that you may require. You can walk to shopping, restaurants and the intercoastal waterway.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1480 GULF BOULEVARD
1480 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1331 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 for 3 month minimum. $4000 season & $2500 off season. Enjoy breathtaking views from this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with full kitchen, washer/dryer and amenities of a resort beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Indian Rocks Beach
107 13TH AVENUE
107 13th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Updated 2 Bed/ 1 bath apartment with in-unit washer and dryer. Steps from Indian Rocks beach and many dining options. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Bathroom was recently updated as well.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Indian Rocks Beach
1108 GULF BOULEVARD
1108 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Must-see fully furnished beachfront condo for rent! Enjoy the sound of the waves, soothing water views and beachfront breezes in this updated fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo with balcony on Indn Rocks Beach.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1520 GULF BLVD
1520 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1255 sqft
Enjoy BEACHFRONT living at its best! This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo is located on the white sands overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Panoramic views of the white sandy beaches and blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico abound from all rooms.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
Indian Rocks Beach
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
821 HELENA DRIVE
821 Helena Drive, Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1776 sqft
Call for availability. Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 4 bed 3 bath split plan with a huge bonus room with a pool table.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Indian Rocks Beach
2708 2ND STREET
2708 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
896 sqft
Charming beach cottage in laid back,fun IRB is available for the summer !!! This 2 bedroom,one bath home is fully furnished and appointed for your summer break.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1400 GULF BOULEVARD
1400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1327 sqft
Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
12287 Mallory Drive
12287 Mallory Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1226 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Indian Rocks Beach
206 25TH AVENUE
206 25th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,895
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool/Spa home just steps to Indian Rocks Beach! The home has been renovated with a brand new kitchen and pool with spa! Sun yourself on the massive patio deck, soak on the pool's sunshself with custom chairs or relax under the
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Hidden Harbour
404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
404 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE SPRING 2021-NOT A TYPO YES SPRING 2021 FOR 6-7 MONTHS LEASE no longer--FULLY FURNISHED -TURNKEY- BEACH VILLA with OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE 1/2 block walk to the beach access! You will fall in love with this fully equipped 2 bedroom two
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Harbor Bluffs area include Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harbor Bluffs from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
