181 Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dunedin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$957
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1173 sqft
19-104 Available 08/20/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2700 Bayshore Blvd Apt 583
2700 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1535 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari 727 642 3678 this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome near clubhouse & community pool.New updated kitchen.All bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3326 Covered Bridge Dr W
3326 Covered Bridge West, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1731 sqft
Stunning Townhome in Covered Bridge 2nr/2ba/2car gar with community pool/gated! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR townhome in gated community. Yearly/Annual unfurnished rental. Sorry no pets.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
515 WILKIE STREET
515 Wilkie Street, Dunedin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1842 sqft
1930s Craftsman style bungalow in the heart of Dunedin. The home is located on a quiet Brick Street very near downtown Dunedin, the Pinellas trail, and the intercoastal water.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
630 DRAKE LANE N
630 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1267 sqft
Welcome to Dunedin's Sunset Retreat! This Coastal Townhome is conveniently located near Caladesi Island/Honeymoon Island (Dunedin's Beach), which is less than 3 miles away.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
549 LUSARA COURT
549 Lusara Court, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Welcome home to the 2BR, 2 and a half bath, 2 car garage home in downtown Dunedin. The large kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and the pantry. Open floor plan offers the spacious dining room/living room combo. There are two suits upstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
614 DRAKE LANE N
614 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE
1630 Santa Anna Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1276 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous single family home with a detached over size 2 car garage, 2 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus room offers granite countertops and NEW stainless steel appliances and new tile flooring throughout! This is a MUST see and

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
525 BROADWAY
525 Broadway Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1138 sqft
OFF SEASON RENTAL - JUNE 7th THROUGH NOVEMBER - YOUR VACATION (OR BASEBALL) PARADISE IS WAITING FOR YOU. THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE IS LOCATED IN THE PRIME DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AREA RIGHT NEXT TO THE PINELLAS TRAIL.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
701 BAY STREET
701 Bay Street, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
397 sqft
THIS IS A NIGHTLY & WEEKLY BED & BREAKFAST VACATION RENTAL ~ Utilities & Use of Pool Included! ~ Welcome to Downtown Dunedin B & B - Cozy Cottage, located in our backyard close to downtown Dunedin! Everything in the cottage is newer, fresh & clean!

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
634 DRAKE LANE N
634 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1328 sqft
Water view-does not include a dock.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N
562 Baywood Drive North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1247 sqft
Welcome to Dunedin! This FURNISHED rental has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and is ready for you, your golf cart, and your boat! Escape from the cold, northern temperatures, and spend the winter in charming Dunedin, Florida! Home has been recently

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 Roanoke St
431 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
941 sqft
LOOK LOOK LOOK...Gorgeous two bedroom 2 bath home with screened lanai and large patio. This beautiful well kept home is bright with natural lighting. Bedrooms are big enough for king size bed and dressers.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1525 BURNHAM LANE
1525 Burnham Lane, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1864 sqft
Furnished Single family pool home in beautiful Braemoor in Dunedin. Close to shopping, beaches, Pinellas trail, Dunedin Community Center, and Causeway. Available for 6 months+ lease.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1302 GEORGIA AVENUE
1302 Georgia Avenue, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1520 sqft
COME LIVE ON "THE STREET" in Delightful Dunedin! Charming, energy efficient, brand new never lived in home for Rent. Walking distance to downtown Dunedin this home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 1 car garage, and over 1500 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
871 New York Ave
871 New York Avenue, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1022 sqft
Dunedin Condo -55 Plus Community - Come check out this cute 2 bedroom , 2 bathroom condo located just minutes from downtown Dunedin and waterfront.This is a ground floor unit with covered parking right out front.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
261 ABERDEEN STREET
261 Aberdeen Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1507 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING!! This house is a beautiful bungalow style home, two bedrooms two bathrooms. Newly renovated kitchen, stunning backyard area with inground pool and spa, outdoor grilling area with a coal fire stove.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
657 BROADWAY
657 Broadway Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Location, location, location! This two Bedroom, two bathroom home converted to a duplex is just around the corner from downtown Dunedin, the Dunedin Marina , the Pinellas Trail and the beautiful views of Edgwater Drive and available immediately.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1619 SAN ROY DRIVE
1619 San Roy Drive, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1554 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home is ideally located close to beaches, parks, shopping and all amenities. Check out the video tour.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1457 SANTA ANNA DRIVE
1457 Santa Anna Drive, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1177 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! IT's ALLL BEEN DONE! If your are looking for a house to lease look no further! This beautifully fully renovated 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1701 PINEHURST RD
1701 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
875 sqft
Spacious and Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom rental available immediately in the 55 and over Pinehurst Village Condo complex.. Both Bedrooms are good sized with walk in closets.
City Guide for Dunedin, FL

Dunedin was so named from the original Gaelic for Edinburgh, as it was settled by Scottish folk homesick for the highlands of their countryside. And the Scottish heritage is still strong in this sunny seaside town, as yearly festivals celebrate bag piping and more at the Dunedin Highland Games.

Dunedin features a gorgeous location with a mixture of sporty outdoorsy activities. Enjoy a range of options, from soccer to swimming to biking on the 39 miles of pathway called the Pinellas Trail. If those features arent enough to send you high-tailing it to the East Coast, perhaps the world-class beaches will do the trick. Yeah, the weather can be a bit of a pill; welcome to Florida. And sure, there are some weirdos living right out in the open in this state, but Dunedin is a peaceful little retreat that should cost an arm and a leg but doesnt. Start researching those bagpipe lessons now. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dunedin, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dunedin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

