furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM
132 Furnished Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
622 EDGEWATER DRIVE
622 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
Downtown Dunedin SUMMER SEASONAL- Available until 12/28/2020! Househunter or getaway special for those 55+! Walk to restaurants, parks, farmers market & more! Great Clearwater Bay Water View all the way to Caladesi Island! Fully furnished; right
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
658 ROANOKE STREET
658 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
DELIGHTFUL DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN, 3 BLOCKS FROM PINELLAS TRAIL, BLUE JAYS FIELD AND LIBRARY! 3BR/1.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
340 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD
340 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Lovely, furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located on the beautiful Dunedin Causeway. Easy access to Honey Moon Island, Caladesi Island and the relaxing beach overlooking the beautiful water.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE
1490 San Helen Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1650 sqft
Fully Furnished paradise Home in Dunedin. This is your own personal retreat in paradise. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted with bamboo pillars and grass wallpaper that make you feel all calm and relaxed.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
950 BROADWAY
950 Broadway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
IN THE HEART OF DUNEDIN! AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM! One block from water and located downtown. ( one of the few Dunedin condos with only a ONE month minimum !!!).
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
632 EDGEWATER DRIVE
632 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
Lovely Condo with magnificent views of the beautiful Intercoastal/Gulf of Mexico and evening sunsets! Offering it for lease fully furnished and pretty much turnkey, and with a brand new HVAC system.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1406 STONEHAVEN LANE
1406 Stonehaven Lane, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1110 sqft
Outstanding DUNEDIN Location!! A rare opportunity to rent a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, fully furnished and move-in ready villa in the beautiful 55+ community of Scotsdale Cluster.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N
562 Baywood Drive North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1247 sqft
Welcome to Dunedin! This FURNISHED rental has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and is ready for you, your golf cart, and your boat! Escape from the cold, northern temperatures, and spend the winter in charming Dunedin, Florida! Home has been recently
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
800 MAIN STREET
800 Main St, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Quiet 55+ Community. No Pets. Furnished. Available Now to December 31, 2020. Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room Under Carport. Community Pool. Shuffleboard. Blocks from Downtown Dunedin. Water included.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1525 BURNHAM LANE
1525 Burnham Lane, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1864 sqft
Furnished Single family pool home in beautiful Braemoor in Dunedin. Close to shopping, beaches, Pinellas trail, Dunedin Community Center, and Causeway. Available for 6 months+ lease.
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Hammock Pine Blvd
301 Hammock Pine Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Hammock Pines - Come discover this delightful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished Hammock Pine condo, conveniently located just 1/2 mile north of Countryside Mall and Whole Foods.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
906 Hammock Pine Blvd
906 Hammock Pine Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1180 sqft
Call Donna Blackstone at 727-686-1376 for more information on this property. This beautiful furnished 2/2 first floor unit is available for rental from 5/1/19 through 12/31/19. First floor, split floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Island Estate
1 Unit Available
660 ISLAND WAY
660 Island Way, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Gorgeous water views from this second floor condo, fully furnished in the well known Island Estates! 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Ideally owner wants long term lease. The views are really phenomenal so come and see it.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
880 MANDALAY AVENUE
880 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$1,500
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Condo, Fully Furnished and everything included! Gulf of Mexico and Intercostal water views from your private balcony. Sleeps 4. Condo complex directly on the Gulf of Mexico and amenities include community pool, game room and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hammocks of Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
539 HAMMOCK DRIVE
539 Hammock Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, newly remodeled fully furnished single family house for rent. Completely updated with fully equipped kitchen and nice furnitures this place is looking for a new tenants. Small and well trained pets are welcomed.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
1001 MANDALAY AVENUE
1001 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Carlouel remodeled home steps from #1 beach in the U.S.! Welcome to your home away from home on gorgeous Clearwater Beach. Spend the winter months enjoying the aqua waters & sugar sands in this charming beach house.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Island Estate
1 Unit Available
780 SNUG ISLAND
780 Snug Island, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1724 sqft
ENJOY THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LUXURY WATERFRONT PRIVATE RESIDENCE. FULLY FURNISHED WITH A HEATED JACUZZI /SPA AND A DEEP WATER DOCK. SPECTACULAR WATERFRONT VIEWS FROM LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM,KITCHEN AND MASTER BEDROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Dunedin
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648 WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT. In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3044 Eastland Blvd Unit I102
3044 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Please call Property Manager Tiffany Gilby at 727-252-8784 for more information about this beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Countryside.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.
