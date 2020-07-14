Contempo Lane.

Lease Length: 7-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60.00 per applicant
Deposit: Half a month's rent or one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Short-term lease fee $50. Valet Trash $25
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Call for details
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Inside storage