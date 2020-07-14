All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like
Contempo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
Contempo Lane
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Contempo Lane

1763 Main St · (727) 513-1254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$1,105

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2X2-1

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3X2-1

$1,485

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Contempo Lane.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
courtyard
fire pit
green community
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60.00 per applicant
Deposit: Half a month's rent or one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Short-term lease fee $50. Valet Trash $25
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Call for details
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Inside storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Contempo Lane have any available units?
Contempo Lane offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,105, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,295, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,485. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Contempo Lane have?
Some of Contempo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Contempo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Contempo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Contempo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Contempo Lane is pet friendly.
Does Contempo Lane offer parking?
Yes, Contempo Lane offers parking.
Does Contempo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Contempo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Contempo Lane have a pool?
Yes, Contempo Lane has a pool.
Does Contempo Lane have accessible units?
Yes, Contempo Lane has accessible units.
Does Contempo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Contempo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does Contempo Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Contempo Lane has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Whispering Hills
612 Bass Ct
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 BedroomsDunedin Apartments with BalconyDunedin Apartments with GymDunedin Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg