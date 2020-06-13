186 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL
Dunedin was so named from the original Gaelic for Edinburgh, as it was settled by Scottish folk homesick for the highlands of their countryside. And the Scottish heritage is still strong in this sunny seaside town, as yearly festivals celebrate bag piping and more at the Dunedin Highland Games.
Dunedin features a gorgeous location with a mixture of sporty outdoorsy activities. Enjoy a range of options, from soccer to swimming to biking on the 39 miles of pathway called the Pinellas Trail. If those features arent enough to send you high-tailing it to the East Coast, perhaps the world-class beaches will do the trick. Yeah, the weather can be a bit of a pill; welcome to Florida. And sure, there are some weirdos living right out in the open in this state, but Dunedin is a peaceful little retreat that should cost an arm and a leg but doesnt. Start researching those bagpipe lessons now. See more
Finding an apartment in Dunedin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.