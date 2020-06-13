Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

186 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL

Finding an apartment in Dunedin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 22
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1535 NANTUCKET COURT
1535 Nantucket Court, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
1/1 ground floor condominium with new tile countertops in kitchen, recessed LED lighting and fresh paint throughout. Unit features eat in kitchen, wood burning fireplace, full size washer and dryer off porch and convenient assigned parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
7-205 Available 07/15/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2700 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
2700 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Want to live minutes away and a short walk from the causeway to Honeymoon Island? Steps to a private park overlooking St Joseph's Sound and the Gulf of Mexico? Don't miss your opportunity to lease this gorgeous 1 bed/1 bath condo in a very well

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2265 Lagoon Drive
2265 Lagoon Drive, Dunedin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,959
1928 sqft
Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
658 ROANOKE STREET
658 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
DELIGHTFUL DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN, 3 BLOCKS FROM PINELLAS TRAIL, BLUE JAYS FIELD AND LIBRARY! 3BR/1.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
616 Wilkie
616 Wilkie Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1510 sqft
Bungalow within walking distance to downtown Dunedin. Located on the brick lined streets of Historic Dunedin. Large fenced in backyard. Loft has been used as a third bedroom. Concrete counters. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
701 BAY STREET
701 Bay Street, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
397 sqft
THIS IS A NIGHTLY & WEEKLY BED & BREAKFAST VACATION RENTAL ~ Utilities & Use of Pool Included! ~ Welcome to Downtown Dunedin B & B - Cozy Cottage, located in our backyard close to downtown Dunedin! Everything in the cottage is newer, fresh & clean!

1 of 13

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1038 Angle Road
1038 Angle Road, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1208 sqft
Dunedin 3br/2ba/fenced duplex! - DUPLEX 3BR/2BA IN DUNEDIN. Unique opportunity in Dunedin with the special well maintained 3br/2ba duplex approximately 1208 sq ft.
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
301 Hammock Pine Blvd
301 Hammock Pine Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Hammock Pines - Come discover this delightful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished Hammock Pine condo, conveniently located just 1/2 mile north of Countryside Mall and Whole Foods.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14
2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community - Whats not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo? This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
Valencia Park
1 Unit Available
2065 Loma Linda Way North
2065 Loma Linda Way North, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1645 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1419 Union Street
1419 Union Street, Clearwater, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3000 sqft
MASSIVE POOL HOME Sitting on the Dunedin/Clearwater is this amazing gem of a home. Five bedrooms and three bathrooms PLUS an attached mother-in-law suite. 3000 square feet of space to stretch out.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1980 Allard Drive
1980 Allard Drive, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1599 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1515 Nelson Avenue
1515 Nelson Avenue, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1368 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2452 ENTERPRISE ROAD
2452 Enterprise Road, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor corner unit condo in the Villas at Countryide. 1 car carport. Light and spacious Living Room/Dining Room combo.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2500 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD
2500 Winding Creek Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fountains are a beautifully landscaped and well cared for small gated community off US 19N. The 2cd floor condo has newer tile in shower, AC and ceiling fans in 2015. The master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3059 PEPPERWOOD LANE W
3059 Pepperwood Lane West, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1776 sqft
SPACIOUS 3/2.5/2 CAR GAR. TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKFIELD IS FRESHLY PAINTED IN NEUTRAL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER ARE BRAND NEW), PLENTY OF CABINETS, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN, DINETTE, FLA.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
Lake St. George
1 Unit Available
3625 ashley ct
3625 Ashley Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
797 sqft
Welcome to Palm Harbor, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, sorry dogs only under 25 lbs, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Includes a 1 car garage. -Washer dryer included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2052 KINGS HIGHWAY
2052 Kings Highway, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Don't miss this 1,000 square foot, 2 bedroom one and a half bath townhome located in Clearwater. This home includes additional outdoor storage and a large patio out back.
City Guide for Dunedin, FL

Dunedin was so named from the original Gaelic for Edinburgh, as it was settled by Scottish folk homesick for the highlands of their countryside. And the Scottish heritage is still strong in this sunny seaside town, as yearly festivals celebrate bag piping and more at the Dunedin Highland Games.

Dunedin features a gorgeous location with a mixture of sporty outdoorsy activities. Enjoy a range of options, from soccer to swimming to biking on the 39 miles of pathway called the Pinellas Trail. If those features arent enough to send you high-tailing it to the East Coast, perhaps the world-class beaches will do the trick. Yeah, the weather can be a bit of a pill; welcome to Florida. And sure, there are some weirdos living right out in the open in this state, but Dunedin is a peaceful little retreat that should cost an arm and a leg but doesnt. Start researching those bagpipe lessons now. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dunedin, FL

Finding an apartment in Dunedin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

