apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
203 Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$957
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1173 sqft
19-104 Available 08/20/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2700 Bayshore Blvd Apt 583
2700 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1535 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari 727 642 3678 this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome near clubhouse & community pool.New updated kitchen.All bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
800 MAIN STREET
800 Main St, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
Furnished. Quiet 55+ Community. No Pets. Washer/Dryer in the Unit. New Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Bathroom Vanity. Community Pool and Shuffleboard. Annual Rental Rate $900/month. Summer/Fall Rental Rate $800/month.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3326 Covered Bridge Dr W
3326 Covered Bridge West, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1731 sqft
Stunning Townhome in Covered Bridge 2nr/2ba/2car gar with community pool/gated! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR townhome in gated community. Yearly/Annual unfurnished rental. Sorry no pets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2920 Bayshore Blvd 48
2920 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beach rental park model short term or 6 months - Property Id: 304708 1 bedroom 1 bath park with fireplace and patio located in nice resort 1/8 mi to kayak, 3 mi to Honeymoon Island beaches, 25 minutes to Clearwater beach.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2186 EDYTHE DRIVE
2186 Edythe Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
HOUSEHUNTER SPECIAL! Fully furnished turnkey 2 BR Dunedin canal-front condo with great location is perfect for golf or Pinellas Trail lovers! Close to the Causeway and it's beaches and restaurants, walk to Trail or golf, and only a few blocks to
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
630 DRAKE LANE N
630 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1267 sqft
Welcome to Dunedin's Sunset Retreat! This Coastal Townhome is conveniently located near Caladesi Island/Honeymoon Island (Dunedin's Beach), which is less than 3 miles away.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
464 PAULA DRIVE N
464 North Paula Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
704 sqft
Dolphin Pointe one bedroom condo located on the third floor (with elevator) on the Dunedin Causeway! Wonderful condo for an annual lease with atrium entrance.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
340 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD
340 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Lovely, furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located on the beautiful Dunedin Causeway. Easy access to Honey Moon Island, Caladesi Island and the relaxing beach overlooking the beautiful water.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
701 BAY STREET
701 Bay Street, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
397 sqft
THIS IS A NIGHTLY & WEEKLY BED & BREAKFAST VACATION RENTAL ~ Utilities & Use of Pool Included! ~ Welcome to Downtown Dunedin B & B - Cozy Cottage, located in our backyard close to downtown Dunedin! Everything in the cottage is newer, fresh & clean!
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
632 EDGEWATER DRIVE
632 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
Lovely Condo with magnificent views of the beautiful Intercoastal/Gulf of Mexico and evening sunsets! Offering it for lease fully furnished and pretty much turnkey, and with a brand new HVAC system.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
634 DRAKE LANE N
634 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1328 sqft
Water view-does not include a dock.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1525 BURNHAM LANE
1525 Burnham Lane, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1864 sqft
Furnished Single family pool home in beautiful Braemoor in Dunedin. Close to shopping, beaches, Pinellas trail, Dunedin Community Center, and Causeway. Available for 6 months+ lease.
1 of 15
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1302 GEORGIA AVENUE
1302 Georgia Avenue, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1520 sqft
COME LIVE ON "THE STREET" in Delightful Dunedin! Charming, energy efficient, brand new never lived in home for Rent. Walking distance to downtown Dunedin this home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 1 car garage, and over 1500 sq. ft. of living space.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
871 New York Ave
871 New York Avenue, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1022 sqft
Dunedin Condo -55 Plus Community - Come check out this cute 2 bedroom , 2 bathroom condo located just minutes from downtown Dunedin and waterfront.This is a ground floor unit with covered parking right out front.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
261 ABERDEEN STREET
261 Aberdeen Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1507 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING!! This house is a beautiful bungalow style home, two bedrooms two bathrooms. Newly renovated kitchen, stunning backyard area with inground pool and spa, outdoor grilling area with a coal fire stove.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1701 PINEHURST RD
1701 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
875 sqft
Spacious and Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom rental available immediately in the 55 and over Pinehurst Village Condo complex.. Both Bedrooms are good sized with walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
16 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard, Greenbriar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1583 sqft
Clearwater Home in the Greenbriar Club Subdivision Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601
880 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
986 sqft
**WELCOME TO THE REGATTA BEACH CLUB** Paradise awaits at Clearwater Beach's premier location! This tastefully updated two bedroom, two bathroom unit is a must see! Among the features this home boasts are porcelain tile flooring throughout, an
