182 Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL with garage
Dunedin was so named from the original Gaelic for Edinburgh, as it was settled by Scottish folk homesick for the highlands of their countryside. And the Scottish heritage is still strong in this sunny seaside town, as yearly festivals celebrate bag piping and more at the Dunedin Highland Games.
Dunedin features a gorgeous location with a mixture of sporty outdoorsy activities. Enjoy a range of options, from soccer to swimming to biking on the 39 miles of pathway called the Pinellas Trail. If those features arent enough to send you high-tailing it to the East Coast, perhaps the world-class beaches will do the trick. Yeah, the weather can be a bit of a pill; welcome to Florida. And sure, there are some weirdos living right out in the open in this state, but Dunedin is a peaceful little retreat that should cost an arm and a leg but doesnt. Start researching those bagpipe lessons now. See more
Dunedin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.