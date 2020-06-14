Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

182 Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL with garage

Dunedin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1467 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2265 Lagoon Drive
2265 Lagoon Drive, Dunedin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,959
1928 sqft
Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
658 ROANOKE STREET
658 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
DELIGHTFUL DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN, 3 BLOCKS FROM PINELLAS TRAIL, BLUE JAYS FIELD AND LIBRARY! 3BR/1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
668 PATRICIA AVENUE
668 Patricia Avenue, Dunedin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1674 sqft
In the Heart of Dunedin, close to schools, shopping, beaches, restaurant.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
633 DRAKE LANE N
633 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
614 DRAKE LANE N
614 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
252 SEAGATE COURT
252 Seagatae Court, Dunedin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2900 sqft
Amazing one of a kind rare find, Executive Townhome on the Gulf of Mexico in Dunedin. This is a private gated community with only a handful of luxury town homes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE
1630 Santa Anna Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1276 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous single family home with a detached over size 2 car garage, 2 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus room offers granite countertops and NEW stainless steel appliances and new tile flooring throughout! This is a MUST see and

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
525 BROADWAY
525 Broadway Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1138 sqft
OFF SEASON RENTAL - JUNE 7th THROUGH NOVEMBER - YOUR VACATION (OR BASEBALL) PARADISE IS WAITING FOR YOU. THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE IS LOCATED IN THE PRIME DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AREA RIGHT NEXT TO THE PINELLAS TRAIL.

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE
1490 San Helen Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1650 sqft
Fully Furnished paradise Home in Dunedin. This is your own personal retreat in paradise. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted with bamboo pillars and grass wallpaper that make you feel all calm and relaxed.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
634 DRAKE LANE N
634 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1328 sqft
Water view-does not include a dock.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1406 STONEHAVEN LANE
1406 Stonehaven Lane, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1110 sqft
Outstanding DUNEDIN Location!! A rare opportunity to rent a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, fully furnished and move-in ready villa in the beautiful 55+ community of Scotsdale Cluster.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 Roanoke St
431 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
941 sqft
LOOK LOOK LOOK...Gorgeous two bedroom 2 bath home with screened lanai and large patio. This beautiful well kept home is bright with natural lighting. Bedrooms are big enough for king size bed and dressers.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1525 BURNHAM LANE
1525 Burnham Lane, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1864 sqft
Furnished Single family pool home in beautiful Braemoor in Dunedin. Close to shopping, beaches, Pinellas trail, Dunedin Community Center, and Causeway. Available for 6 months+ lease.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
630 DRAKE LANE N
630 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1267 sqft
Welcome to Dunedin's Sunset Retreat! This Coastal Townhome is conveniently located near Caladesi Island/Honeymoon Island (Dunedin's Beach), which is less than 3 miles away.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1302 GEORGIA AVENUE
1302 Georgia Avenue, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1520 sqft
COME LIVE ON "THE STREET" in Delightful Dunedin! Charming, energy efficient, brand new never lived in home for Rent. Walking distance to downtown Dunedin this home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 1 car garage, and over 1500 sq. ft. of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Windsor Park
1 Unit Available
2080 BRENDLA ROAD
2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
2398 sqft
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard, Greenbriar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1583 sqft
Clearwater Home in the Greenbriar Club Subdivision Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3673 Arbor Chase Dr
3673 Arbor Chase Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3201 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this Beautiful, brand new home located in Arbor Chase subdivision. Be the first to live in this very spacious home. Kitchen is a must see. Has a corner style layout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Lake St. George
1 Unit Available
3625 ashley ct
3625 Ashley Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
797 sqft
Welcome to Palm Harbor, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, sorry dogs only under 25 lbs, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Includes a 1 car garage. -Washer dryer included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1090 OAKWOOD DRIVE
1090 Oakwood Drive, Greenbriar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
excellent condition, new flooring a must see,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
804 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
804 Franklin Court, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1263 sqft
Move-in ready, you must see this beautiful and bright 3/2 in the heart of Palm Harbor. Attached 1 car garage, great screened-in deck for entertaining. Cute kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space for all your cooking needs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2086 SHADOW LANE
2086 Shadow Lane, Greenbriar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1422 sqft
Are you are looking a 3/2 with a one car garage in Clearwater? This is it! Updated kitchen, updated bathroom, tile throughout common areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms and fenced in backyard.
City Guide for Dunedin, FL

Dunedin was so named from the original Gaelic for Edinburgh, as it was settled by Scottish folk homesick for the highlands of their countryside. And the Scottish heritage is still strong in this sunny seaside town, as yearly festivals celebrate bag piping and more at the Dunedin Highland Games.

Dunedin features a gorgeous location with a mixture of sporty outdoorsy activities. Enjoy a range of options, from soccer to swimming to biking on the 39 miles of pathway called the Pinellas Trail. If those features arent enough to send you high-tailing it to the East Coast, perhaps the world-class beaches will do the trick. Yeah, the weather can be a bit of a pill; welcome to Florida. And sure, there are some weirdos living right out in the open in this state, but Dunedin is a peaceful little retreat that should cost an arm and a leg but doesnt. Start researching those bagpipe lessons now. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dunedin, FL

Dunedin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

