3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1277 Inverness Drive
1277 Inverness Drive, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1274 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
2265 Lagoon Drive
2265 Lagoon Drive, Dunedin, FL
Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
658 ROANOKE STREET
658 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
DELIGHTFUL DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN, 3 BLOCKS FROM PINELLAS TRAIL, BLUE JAYS FIELD AND LIBRARY! 3BR/1.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
668 PATRICIA AVENUE
668 Patricia Avenue, Dunedin, FL
In the Heart of Dunedin, close to schools, shopping, beaches, restaurant.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
633 DRAKE LANE N
633 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
252 SEAGATE COURT
252 Seagatae Court, Dunedin, FL
Amazing one of a kind rare find, Executive Townhome on the Gulf of Mexico in Dunedin. This is a private gated community with only a handful of luxury town homes.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1038 Angle Road
1038 Angle Road, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1208 sqft
Dunedin 3br/2ba/fenced duplex! - DUPLEX 3BR/2BA IN DUNEDIN. Unique opportunity in Dunedin with the special well maintained 3br/2ba duplex approximately 1208 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1525 BURNHAM LANE
1525 Burnham Lane, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1864 sqft
Furnished Single family pool home in beautiful Braemoor in Dunedin. Close to shopping, beaches, Pinellas trail, Dunedin Community Center, and Causeway. Available for 6 months+ lease.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
630 DRAKE LANE N
630 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1267 sqft
Welcome to Dunedin's Sunset Retreat! This Coastal Townhome is conveniently located near Caladesi Island/Honeymoon Island (Dunedin's Beach), which is less than 3 miles away.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1302 GEORGIA AVENUE
1302 Georgia Avenue, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1520 sqft
COME LIVE ON "THE STREET" in Delightful Dunedin! Charming, energy efficient, brand new never lived in home for Rent. Walking distance to downtown Dunedin this home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 1 car garage, and over 1500 sq. ft. of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard, Greenbriar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1583 sqft
Clearwater Home in the Greenbriar Club Subdivision Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
737 Countryshire Ln
737 Country Shire Lane, Palm Harbor, FL
737 Countryshire Ln Available 06/30/20 - Rent Requirements 3X monthly rent for income 1st month rent 1 month security deposit Online application $35.00 (RLNE5785690)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1731 Pineland Drive
1731 Pineland Drive, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home for Rent in Clearwater Florida!! - Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Clearwater, Florida Bungalow! Just minutes from Downtown Dunedin and Clearwater Beach! This home has been meticulously renovated over the last two years for
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3673 Arbor Chase Dr
3673 Arbor Chase Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this Beautiful, brand new home located in Arbor Chase subdivision. Be the first to live in this very spacious home. Kitchen is a must see. Has a corner style layout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1419 Union Street
1419 Union Street, Clearwater, FL
MASSIVE POOL HOME Sitting on the Dunedin/Clearwater is this amazing gem of a home. Five bedrooms and three bathrooms PLUS an attached mother-in-law suite. 3000 square feet of space to stretch out.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Valencia Park
1 Unit Available
2065 Loma Linda Way North
2065 Loma Linda Way North, Clearwater, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1980 Allard Drive
1980 Allard Drive, Pinellas County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Nelson Avenue
1515 Nelson Avenue, Clearwater, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3059 PEPPERWOOD LANE W
3059 Pepperwood Lane West, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1776 sqft
SPACIOUS 3/2.5/2 CAR GAR. TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKFIELD IS FRESHLY PAINTED IN NEUTRAL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER ARE BRAND NEW), PLENTY OF CABINETS, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN, DINETTE, FLA.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1943 HASTINGS DRIVE
1943 Hastings Drive, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1241 sqft
This 3/2/2 home in Clearwater is move in ready with an open floor plan. Throughout this home is ceramic tile for easy cleaning and newer windows for efficiency.
