Home
/
Doral, FL
/
2800 NW 99th Ave
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:07 AM

2800 NW 99th Ave

2800 Northwest 99th Avenue · (786) 316-6526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2800 Northwest 99th Avenue, Doral, FL 33172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Clean and bright single family home , corner lot with a huge backyard , plenty of parking spaces, tiles throughout upgraded kitchen stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gourmet kitchen, upgraded bathrooms.
Near Dolphin Mall, International Mall, Police, Shopping plazas, supermarkets, Pharmacy stores, banks, restaurants.
Close to famous Golf Courses, 15 minutes to Miami International Airport.
Fully furnished can be rented seasonally. Easy to show, text listing agent for lock box code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 NW 99th Ave have any available units?
2800 NW 99th Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2800 NW 99th Ave have?
Some of 2800 NW 99th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 NW 99th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2800 NW 99th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 NW 99th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2800 NW 99th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 2800 NW 99th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2800 NW 99th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2800 NW 99th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 NW 99th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 NW 99th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2800 NW 99th Ave has a pool.
Does 2800 NW 99th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2800 NW 99th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 NW 99th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 NW 99th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 NW 99th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 NW 99th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
