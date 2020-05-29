2800 NW 99th Ave

Amenities
Clean and bright single family home , corner lot with a huge backyard , plenty of parking spaces, tiles throughout upgraded kitchen stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gourmet kitchen, upgraded bathrooms.
Near Dolphin Mall, International Mall, Police, Shopping plazas, supermarkets, Pharmacy stores, banks, restaurants.
Close to famous Golf Courses, 15 minutes to Miami International Airport.
Fully furnished can be rented seasonally. Easy to show, text listing agent for lock box code.