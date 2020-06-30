All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 10380 NW 31st Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
10380 NW 31st Ter
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

10380 NW 31st Ter

10380 Northwest 31st Terrace · (305) 351-6483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10380 Northwest 31st Terrace, Doral, FL 33172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths Townhome with a large and spacious floor plan. Features a good size kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances with window overlooking patio. Extra-large Master bedroom. Bedrooms are all good size with walk-in closets.A half bathroom downstairs. Amenities include gated community with 24 hour guard, community pool and exercise room. Attached one car garage. This is a small community with extraordinary curb appeal. Location, Location, Location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10380 NW 31st Ter have any available units?
10380 NW 31st Ter has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10380 NW 31st Ter have?
Some of 10380 NW 31st Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10380 NW 31st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10380 NW 31st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10380 NW 31st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10380 NW 31st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10380 NW 31st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10380 NW 31st Ter offers parking.
Does 10380 NW 31st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10380 NW 31st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10380 NW 31st Ter have a pool?
Yes, 10380 NW 31st Ter has a pool.
Does 10380 NW 31st Ter have accessible units?
No, 10380 NW 31st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10380 NW 31st Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 10380 NW 31st Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10380 NW 31st Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10380 NW 31st Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10380 NW 31st Ter?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue
Doral, FL 33122
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Doral Apartments with Washer-DryersDoral Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FL
North Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity