10273 NW 89th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table garage new construction sauna tennis court volleyball court

Astoria Grand Bay by Lennar At Park Central. 3 bed 2, 1/2 Bath Impeccable Townhouses in Excellent community located in one of the best neighborhoods in Doral, Super private, Fenced Backyard, Impact Windows. The Kitchen with White Quartz Counter Tops with Square Edge, Full Contemporary-Style Mosaic Kitchen Backsplash and Stainless-Steel Appliances. The Dining Room leads to the Powder Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Area and Family Room. Community amenities will include a GRAND Clubhouse with ballroom, billiard room, resort-style pool, oversized fitness center, sauna, steam room, tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court, children’s water park, playground, and so much more! Best School in Miami dade. Appointment only to Show, owner occupied until June 30