10273 NW 89th Ter

10273 Northwest 89th Terrace · (786) 489-8065
Location

10273 Northwest 89th Terrace, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10273 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
new construction
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Astoria Grand Bay by Lennar At Park Central. 3 bed 2, 1/2 Bath Impeccable Townhouses in Excellent community located in one of the best neighborhoods in Doral, Super private, Fenced Backyard, Impact Windows. The Kitchen with White Quartz Counter Tops with Square Edge, Full Contemporary-Style Mosaic Kitchen Backsplash and Stainless-Steel Appliances. The Dining Room leads to the Powder Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Area and Family Room. Community amenities will include a GRAND Clubhouse with ballroom, billiard room, resort-style pool, oversized fitness center, sauna, steam room, tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court, children’s water park, playground, and so much more! Best School in Miami dade. Appointment only to Show, owner occupied until June 30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10273 NW 89th Ter have any available units?
10273 NW 89th Ter has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10273 NW 89th Ter have?
Some of 10273 NW 89th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10273 NW 89th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10273 NW 89th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10273 NW 89th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10273 NW 89th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10273 NW 89th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10273 NW 89th Ter offers parking.
Does 10273 NW 89th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10273 NW 89th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10273 NW 89th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 10273 NW 89th Ter has a pool.
Does 10273 NW 89th Ter have accessible units?
No, 10273 NW 89th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10273 NW 89th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10273 NW 89th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 10273 NW 89th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10273 NW 89th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
