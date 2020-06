Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL 3-BEDROOM 2-BATH POOL HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITIES IN DAVIE. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORING, RECESSED LIGHTING, AND BREAKFAST BAR. THIS HOME ALSO FEATURES NEW LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND MASTER BEDROOM FURNITURE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATH, MASTER COMPLETE WITH SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEADING OUT TO THE OVERSIZED FREE-FORM POOL WITH A PEACEFUL WATERFALL. SPECTACULAR FENCED-IN BACKYARD.