14834 SW 33rd St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
14834 SW 33rd St
14834 Southwest 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
14834 Southwest 33rd Street, Davie, FL 33331
Riverstone
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Davie home - Property Id: 303241
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303241
Property Id 303241
(RLNE5868512)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14834 SW 33rd St have any available units?
14834 SW 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Davie, FL
.
What amenities does 14834 SW 33rd St have?
Some of 14834 SW 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14834 SW 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
14834 SW 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14834 SW 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14834 SW 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 14834 SW 33rd St offer parking?
No, 14834 SW 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 14834 SW 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14834 SW 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14834 SW 33rd St have a pool?
No, 14834 SW 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 14834 SW 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 14834 SW 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 14834 SW 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14834 SW 33rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14834 SW 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14834 SW 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
