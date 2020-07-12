Apartment List
106 Apartments for rent in Davie, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Davie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
41 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
11 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Arrowhead Condominiums
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
15 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
21 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,292
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
23 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,383
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
44 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
53 Units Available
The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1379 sqft
Great location for commuters, off of I-595. Residents enjoy patio or balcony, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Community has BBQ grill, concierge, pool and trash valet.
13 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
19 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
74 Units Available
Nova University
Zona Village
3890 Davie Road, Davie, FL
Studio
$1,605
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1095 sqft
CALL NOW FOR OUR FALL MOVE IN SPECIALS!!Hang your hat at Zona Village, a novel approach to apartment living in a central Broward location. Here, you’ll discover urban-styled living that caters to today’s modern, connected, and on-the-go individual.
4 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.

1 Unit Available
7085 Nova Dr Apt 225
7085 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1247 sqft
Very Nice BIG 3 bed / 2 bath apartment in Davie at University Parc * 2nd Floor * Top Floor * Vaulted Ceilings * End Unit * Large Covered Balcony * Reserved Parking * Lots of Guest Parking * Park View * Full Size Washer/Dryer in Unit * Carpet

1 Unit Available
Pine Island Ridge
1719 White Hall Dr Apt 401
1719 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WHITEHALL CONDO LOCATED IN THE PRIVATE COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY OF PINE ISLAND RIDGE, AN ALL AGE COMMUNITY! OVER 1,385 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURY LIVING IN THIS CONDO WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER/ BONUS ROOM WHICH CAN BE A

1 Unit Available
2961 SW 87th Ave
2961 Southwest 87th Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Davie's best kept secret! THIS 2 BR 2.

1 Unit Available
8503 Old Country Mnr
8503 Old Country Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Excellent condition and move in ready. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Open and bright kitchen. Screened balcony overlooks beautiful bright flowered trees.

1 Unit Available
Pine Island Ridge
1711 Whitehall Dr
1711 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1385 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PINE ISLAND RIDGE WHITEHALL UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR OVERLOOKING THE NEW GOLF COURSE AND A POND. THIS UNIT HAS THE LAUNDRY/STORAGE ROOM WITH A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN IT. MASTER HAS A WALKIN CLOSET.

1 Unit Available
7791 Deercreek Ct
7791 Deercreek Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1704 sqft
Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino.

1 Unit Available
4654 Windmill Ln
4654 Windmill Ln, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Pristine 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in SADDLE BRIDGE! Centrally Located in Davie! Less than 3 years NEW!! UPGRADES GALORE! Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen, hurricane Impact Windows throughout! Full sized Washer/Dryer

1 Unit Available
Pine Island Ridge
9470 Poinciana Pl
9470 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Impeccable Condo located in Pine Island Ridge. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Nice a calming view, ceramic tiles and plenty of natural light. Conveniently located near great schools, colleges, universities major highways and airports.

1 Unit Available
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.

1 Unit Available
4165 SW 67th Ave Apt 104
4165 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 1 bedroom. Conveniently located to Nova Southeastern University, highways, Airport, entertainment, transportation, and Shopping. Wood laminate flooring.Granite counter - top. Upgraded cabinets and closets.

1 Unit Available
14130 SW 33rd Ct
14130 Southwest 33rd Court, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
5085 sqft
***GRANDIOSE, SPANISH MEDITERRANEAN STYLE, 6 BEDROOM, 5 BATH ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL . CORNER HOME ON OVERSIZED LOT, PRIVATE AND SERENE.
City Guide for Davie, FL

Originally named Zona, Davie was renamed in honor of Robert Parsell Davie when he helped the town by draining out the swamplands and building a school there. Talk about heroic!

Davie, despite being home to more than 91,900 people, is in fact a town, not a city. Crazy, right? It is actually the third largest settlement in the United States to still be designated as a town. It's not exactly small though; Davie is a part of the Miami Metro Area and is comprised of about 34 square miles. If you are new to the area, check out the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds (yes, real rodeos take place here throughout the year) and the Young Art Museum, featuring numerous local artists. Davie School (the one built by the daring swamp-drainer Robert Parsell Davie) is still around and tours are available. For sports lovers, a drop-in at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility may be in order.

Having trouble with Craigslist Davie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Davie, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Davie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

