Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

182 Apartments for rent in Davie, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Davie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
37 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,344
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Arrowhead Condominiums
6 Units Available
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
9451 evergreen place 108
9451 Evergreen Place, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
TOWNHOUSE 3/2.5 BATH IN DAVIE'S PINE ISLAND RIDGE - Property Id: 278149 LOOK NO FURTHER! 2-STORY DAVIE TOWNHOUSE 3 BED, 2.5 BATH IN PINE ISLAND RIDGE WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
581 Abingdon Way # 1
581 Abingdon Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
One of a kind 3/2 with breathtaking view of lake and Jacuzzi, Freshly painted, with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and wood kitchen cabinets, Featuring tiles and wood flooring in bedrooms . Hurry before it's gone. (RLNE5580426)

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4165 SW 67th Ave Apt 104
4165 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 1 bedroom. Conveniently located to Nova Southeastern University, highways, Airport, entertainment, transportation, and Shopping. Wood laminate flooring.Granite counter - top. Upgraded cabinets and closets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4990 SW 111th Ter
4990 Southwest 111th Terrace, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
This totally remodeled, freestanding building has been completely rebuilt in 2012*impact windows*features include great room with laminate wood flooring*modern kitchen design with granite counters*tons of storage closets *separate laundry

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2931 SW 87th Ter
2931 Southwest 87th Terrace, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
2/2.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
6161 Southwest 58th Court
6161 Southwest 58th Court, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
4372 sqft
Southwest 58th Court, Davie, FL 33314 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
3488 Bradenham Lane
3488 Bradenham Lane, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
7928 sqft
Bradenham Lane, Davie, FL 33328 - 6 BR 7 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Arrowhead Condominiums
1 Unit Available
2500 Southwest 81st Avenue
2500 Southwest 81st Avenue, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Davie. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
13926 Langley Pl
13926 Langley Place, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Don't Miss this Beautiful GEM with Water Front! *******NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout***** Beautiful Lake Front Property In Quiet Shenandoah Community**** This 3 Bedroom home is located in a Cul de Sac, has a fenced backyard, excellent for kids to

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
9440 Live Oak Place
9440 Live Oak Place, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in Live Oak, part of Pine Island Ridge Country Club. Resort style community with golf course, pool, tennis court, playground, gym, two restaurants, and sports bar.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9730 SW 15th Dr
9730 Southwest 15th Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL AND COZY SINGLE FAMILY LOCATED IN A+ RETAED SCHOOL AREA- TILE & WOOD-LIKE FLOOR-EATING KITCHEN/ VERY LUMINOUS BIG ROOM/COMFORTABLE BEDROOMS WITH A LOT OF STORAGE/LAUNDRY ROOM AND A VERY BIG GARAGE-TWO BLOCKS TO I-595- CLOSE TO

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4626 SW 75th Way
4626 SW 75th Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
WOW !!Upgraded tree level unit,garage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter, perfect unit location on quiet complex, close to colleges and schools. large master bedroom with enormous master bathroom wood floor.
Results within 1 mile of Davie
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
35 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,496
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,461
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1272 sqft
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,171
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
City Guide for Davie, FL

Originally named Zona, Davie was renamed in honor of Robert Parsell Davie when he helped the town by draining out the swamplands and building a school there. Talk about heroic!

Davie, despite being home to more than 91,900 people, is in fact a town, not a city. Crazy, right? It is actually the third largest settlement in the United States to still be designated as a town. It's not exactly small though; Davie is a part of the Miami Metro Area and is comprised of about 34 square miles. If you are new to the area, check out the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds (yes, real rodeos take place here throughout the year) and the Young Art Museum, featuring numerous local artists. Davie School (the one built by the daring swamp-drainer Robert Parsell Davie) is still around and tours are available. For sports lovers, a drop-in at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility may be in order.

Having trouble with Craigslist Davie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Davie, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Davie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

