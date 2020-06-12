/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davie, FL
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
51 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
13 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,211
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
9451 evergreen place 108
9451 Evergreen Place, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
TOWNHOUSE 3/2.5 BATH IN DAVIE'S PINE ISLAND RIDGE - Property Id: 278149 LOOK NO FURTHER! 2-STORY DAVIE TOWNHOUSE 3 BED, 2.5 BATH IN PINE ISLAND RIDGE WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6502 S Anise Ct
6502 S Anise Ct, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1621 sqft
Brand new Townhome in Magnolia Trails @ Davie - Property Id: 283265 BRAND NEW AMAZING AND SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY AT THE CENTER OF DAVIE! COUZY, MODERN 3 BEDS 2 BATHS WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND MORE! STEPS FROM THE COMMUNITY
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2154 Nova Village Dr # 2154
2154 Nova Village Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Enjoy this beautifully renovated Townhouse with almost 2,000 Sq. Ft. This 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms spacious home has tile in main areas.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4697 Caspian Way
4697 Caspian Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Brand new 3 bed plus convertible den and 2.5 bath - Property Id: 247691 Brand new 3 bedroom plus convertible den and 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Largest floor plan in Palomino Lake. close to all major highways. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Ridge
1 Unit Available
9391 Oak Grove Cir
9391 Oak Grove Circle, Davie, FL
SPACIOUS & BRIGHT 4 BEDROOM IN FOREST RIDGE - Property Id: 247714 SPACIOUS & BRIGHT FOUR BEDROOM RENTAL IN THE COVETED FOREST RIDGE COMMUNITY.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7175 Nova Dr # 509
7175 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious townhouse near NSU and Broward College - Property Id: 247696 Beautifully updated condo with real wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and newer appliances. Tiled floors through out. Newer vanities in the bathrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4721 SW 55th Ave
4721 Southwest 55th Avenue, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Single Family home in Davie - Property Id: 246963 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
581 Abingdon Way # 1
581 Abingdon Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
One of a kind 3/2 with breathtaking view of lake and Jacuzzi, Freshly painted, with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and wood kitchen cabinets, Featuring tiles and wood flooring in bedrooms . Hurry before it's gone. (RLNE5580426)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7085 Nova Drive Unit 124
7085 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1247 sqft
7085 Nova Drive Unit 124 Available 06/15/20 Ground Floor Condo in University Park in Davie - Rent Reduced - REDUCED RENT 50% OFF ! SPECIAL MOVE IN RENT FOR JUNE 2020 Ground floor 3 bedroom/2 bath with living room and separate dining room.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
831 SW 118th Ter
831 Southwest 118th Terrace, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Rental Property Overview - Beautifully recently remodeled townhome is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
13850 SW 18th Ct
13850 Southwest 18th Court, Davie, FL
AVAILABLE JULY 10TH. Perfect paradise get away! This large FURNISHED house has a total of five bedrooms; three master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and two bedrooms with shared bathrooms.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6280 SW 56th Ct
6280 Honey Tree Lane, Davie, FL
Immaculate 4 bed 2 bath home with a loft / flex space. Home opens to a beautiful pool with lush landscape and plenty of space for entertaining. The home is fully furnished and ready to move in. No pets please.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
14503 SW 16th St
14503 Southwest 16th Street, Davie, FL
1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM, NO EXCEPTIONS.!!! Welcome to this FURNISHED Unique & One of a Kind Luxurious Resort Style Home Featuring 4 Beds + Office & 3.5 Baths in the Main home & a Private 1,193 sq.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
14403 Jockey Cir
14403 Jockey Cir S, Davie, FL
Space to roam in this stunning MEDITERRANEAN STYLE ESTATE LAKEFRONT LOT in Gated community of EXECUTIVE HOMES.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
14130 SW 33rd Ct
14130 Southwest 33rd Court, Davie, FL
***GRANDIOSE, SPANISH MEDITERRANEAN STYLE, 6 BEDROOM, 5 BATH ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL . CORNER HOME ON OVERSIZED LOT, PRIVATE AND SERENE.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5094 Madison Lakes Cir
5094 Madison Lakes Circle West, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2452 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. NEARLY 2500 SQ. FT. UNDER AIR.ONE OF BROWARD'S BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABS. LARGE LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM, PERFECT FOR OFFICE OR GAME ROOM.
Similar Pages
Davie 1 BedroomsDavie 2 BedroomsDavie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDavie 3 BedroomsDavie Accessible ApartmentsDavie Apartments with Balcony
Davie Apartments with GarageDavie Apartments with GymDavie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDavie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDavie Apartments with ParkingDavie Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL