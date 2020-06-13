Apartment List
347 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Davie, FL

Finding an apartment in Davie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i...
$
50 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
$
38 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Arrowhead Condominiums
6 Units Available
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
16 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
$
7 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
14 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
35 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,604
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
3 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,218
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.

1 Unit Available
4721 SW 55th Ave
4721 Southwest 55th Avenue, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Single Family home in Davie - Property Id: 246963 3 BEDROOM 2.

Forest Ridge
1 Unit Available
9391 Oak Grove Cir
9391 Oak Grove Circle, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS & BRIGHT 4 BEDROOM IN FOREST RIDGE - Property Id: 247714 SPACIOUS & BRIGHT FOUR BEDROOM RENTAL IN THE COVETED FOREST RIDGE COMMUNITY.

1 Unit Available
7175 Nova Dr # 509
7175 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious townhouse near NSU and Broward College - Property Id: 247696 Beautifully updated condo with real wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and newer appliances. Tiled floors through out. Newer vanities in the bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
4697 Caspian Way
4697 Caspian Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Brand new 3 bed plus convertible den and 2.5 bath - Property Id: 247691 Brand new 3 bedroom plus convertible den and 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Largest floor plan in Palomino Lake. close to all major highways. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 Unit Available
6502 S Anise Ct
6502 S Anise Ct, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1621 sqft
Brand new Townhome in Magnolia Trails @ Davie - Property Id: 283265 BRAND NEW AMAZING AND SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY AT THE CENTER OF DAVIE! COUZY, MODERN 3 BEDS 2 BATHS WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND MORE! STEPS FROM THE COMMUNITY

Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1719 White Hall Dr Apt 401
1719 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WHITEHALL CONDO LOCATED IN THE PRIVATE COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY OF PINE ISLAND RIDGE, AN ALL AGE COMMUNITY! OVER 1,385 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURY LIVING IN THIS CONDO WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER/ BONUS ROOM WHICH CAN BE A

1 Unit Available
14130 SW 33rd Ct
14130 Southwest 33rd Court, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
5085 sqft
***GRANDIOSE, SPANISH MEDITERRANEAN STYLE, 6 BEDROOM, 5 BATH ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL . CORNER HOME ON OVERSIZED LOT, PRIVATE AND SERENE.

Playland Village
1 Unit Available
3870 SW 61ST AVE
3870 Southwest 61st Avenue, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1104 sqft
Remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Tiled through. Nice size rooms.Central air. There is a washer and dryer on the property. House has nice patio and big fenced private yard. Pets welcome.Freshly painted in and out.WILL BE AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN 8/1

1 Unit Available
2931 SW 87th Ter
2931 Southwest 87th Terrace, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
2/2.

1 Unit Available
2131 NOVA VILLAGE DR
2131 Nova Village Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1482 sqft
SHARP 3/2 VILLA IN POPULAR NOVA VILLAGE! RARELY AVAILABLE CORNER VILLA IS CLOSE TO 1,500 SQ. FT. AND SHOWS WELL. BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED! CANAL VIEWS AND NICELY LANDSCAPED.

1 Unit Available
921 Southwest 129th Way
921 Southwest 129th Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1232 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Davie FL is now available.

1 Unit Available
6141 SW 42nd Ct
6141 Southwest 42nd Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 1.1 baths townhome in the college area of East Davie, 3 minutes away from Broward College, walking distance to Downtown Davie, near to Fort Lauderdale Airport.
City Guide for Davie, FL

Originally named Zona, Davie was renamed in honor of Robert Parsell Davie when he helped the town by draining out the swamplands and building a school there. Talk about heroic!

Davie, despite being home to more than 91,900 people, is in fact a town, not a city. Crazy, right? It is actually the third largest settlement in the United States to still be designated as a town. It's not exactly small though; Davie is a part of the Miami Metro Area and is comprised of about 34 square miles. If you are new to the area, check out the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds (yes, real rodeos take place here throughout the year) and the Young Art Museum, featuring numerous local artists. Davie School (the one built by the daring swamp-drainer Robert Parsell Davie) is still around and tours are available. For sports lovers, a drop-in at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility may be in order.

Having trouble with Craigslist Davie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Davie, FL

Finding an apartment in Davie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

