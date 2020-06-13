Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Davie, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
51 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arrowhead Condominiums
6 Units Available
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,062
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
15 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,846
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,211
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,604
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Arrowhead Condominiums
1 Unit Available
2491 SW 82nd Ave
2491 Southwest 82nd Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO IN WELL SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICT IN DAVIE. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHS. LAMINATE WOOD LOOK FLOORING. PATIO CLOSED IN TO EXTEND LIVING ROOM OR CAN BE USED AS A ROOM FOR WHATEVER PURPOSE YOU CHOOSE.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
14403 Jockey Cir
14403 Jockey Cir S, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4774 sqft
Space to roam in this stunning MEDITERRANEAN STYLE ESTATE LAKEFRONT LOT in Gated community of EXECUTIVE HOMES.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5094 Madison Lakes Cir
5094 Madison Lakes Circle West, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2452 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. NEARLY 2500 SQ. FT. UNDER AIR.ONE OF BROWARD'S BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABS. LARGE LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM, PERFECT FOR OFFICE OR GAME ROOM.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
9207 sqft
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3140 SW 139th Ter
3140 Southwest 139th Terrace, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
3936 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY OF SADDLEBROOK. MOVE-IN READY. 4 BEDROOMS (2 MASTER BEDROOMS), 3 BATHROOMS (WHICH INCLUDES A CABANA BATHROOM), PLUS OFFICE, 3-CAR GARAGE, OVER SIZE POOL W/WATERFALL & PATIO.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6566 Hidden Cove Dr
6566 Hidden Cove Drive, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, CARPET, PLEASE SEE BROKER REMARKS,

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
10550 State Road 84
10550 Florida Highway 84, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Location, Good Shopping, Close to Airport, Good Restaurants, 55+ Mobile Home Community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6807 Lakeside Cir N
6807 Lakeside North Circle, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1610 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT! 2/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS, NEWER APPLIANCES, FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Playland Village
1 Unit Available
3870 SW 61ST AVE
3870 Southwest 61st Avenue, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1104 sqft
Remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Tiled through. Nice size rooms.Central air. There is a washer and dryer on the property. House has nice patio and big fenced private yard. Pets welcome.Freshly painted in and out.WILL BE AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN 8/1

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7000 Nova Dr
7000 Nova Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
2/2 SPACIOUS CONDO; WALK-IN CLOSET;GREAT LOCATION; CLOSE TO SHOPPING, COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES; GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT;SCREENED PATIO; WASHER & DRYER IN THE SAME FLOOR

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2931 SW 87th Ter
2931 Southwest 87th Terrace, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
2/2.
City Guide for Davie, FL

Originally named Zona, Davie was renamed in honor of Robert Parsell Davie when he helped the town by draining out the swamplands and building a school there. Talk about heroic!

Davie, despite being home to more than 91,900 people, is in fact a town, not a city. Crazy, right? It is actually the third largest settlement in the United States to still be designated as a town. It's not exactly small though; Davie is a part of the Miami Metro Area and is comprised of about 34 square miles. If you are new to the area, check out the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds (yes, real rodeos take place here throughout the year) and the Young Art Museum, featuring numerous local artists. Davie School (the one built by the daring swamp-drainer Robert Parsell Davie) is still around and tours are available. For sports lovers, a drop-in at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility may be in order.

Having trouble with Craigslist Davie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Davie, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Davie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

