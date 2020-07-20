All apartments in Celebration
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:06 AM

631 CELEBRATION AVENUE

631 Celebration Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

631 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
NICELY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO IN DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, KING SIZE BED. BALCONY WITH FURNITURE. GREAT LOCATION!! NOTE: SMALL DOG. NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE have any available units?
631 CELEBRATION AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE have?
Some of 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
631 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers parking.
Does 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE have a pool?
No, 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
