Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:49 PM

Emerson at Celebration

1831 Emerson Ridge Rd · (858) 682-0121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 133-0302 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 104-0302 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 133-0203 · Avail. now

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134-0304 · Avail. now

$1,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 134-0302 · Avail. now

$1,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 102-0303 · Avail. now

$1,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 134-0205 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerson at Celebration.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
Timeless architectural style and neighborhood charm are the setting for a sought-after, 100% smoke free luxury apartment enclave inside the village of Celebration. Generous one, two and three-bedroom appointed apartment residences and carriage homes spare no detail in catering to the main character of this lifestyle: you.Emerson's community amenities blend playfully and perfectly with the enviable amenities of Celebration to create a vibrant, connected existence. And because Emerson is part of the Celebration village, you have full access to it all.Renowned schools, brand new healthcare facilities, convenient shopping, and access to main thoroughfares are at your doorstep. And whether going from your home to work, school, or anywhere your imagination takes you, the distance is never far, but the journey is beautiful thanks to the masterful design and planning of Celebration.You have one life. Make it beautiful. Live every day like a celebration.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $250 and up
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $25/month. Water fee - $12 per month (Studio), $16 per month (1 bedroom), $18 per month (2 bedroom) however water is individually metered per apartment home.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerson at Celebration have any available units?
Emerson at Celebration has 26 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Emerson at Celebration have?
Some of Emerson at Celebration's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerson at Celebration currently offering any rent specials?
Emerson at Celebration is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerson at Celebration pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerson at Celebration is pet friendly.
Does Emerson at Celebration offer parking?
Yes, Emerson at Celebration offers parking.
Does Emerson at Celebration have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Emerson at Celebration offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerson at Celebration have a pool?
Yes, Emerson at Celebration has a pool.
Does Emerson at Celebration have accessible units?
Yes, Emerson at Celebration has accessible units.
Does Emerson at Celebration have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerson at Celebration has units with dishwashers.
Does Emerson at Celebration have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Emerson at Celebration has units with air conditioning.
