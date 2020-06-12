/
2 bedroom apartments
148 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL
Last updated June 12
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Last updated June 12
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Last updated June 12
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Last updated June 12
1423 Stickley Avenue Unit B
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1050 sqft
1423B Stickley - RARE!!! 2 Bed Garage Apt., preserve view. Water & electric included!! 1 private parking spot. New paint. By appointment. 24 hr notice. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5136776)
Last updated June 12
1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE
1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1345 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with corian counters. Large family and dining combo and split bedrooms.
Last updated June 12
611 CAMPUS STREET
611 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
990 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION AT TOWN CENTER. COZY 2BR, 2BA CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR. ENJOY 1 BLOCK WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPS & CELEBRATION EVENTS.
Last updated June 12
211 LONGVIEW AVENUE
211 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Very spacious two bedroom two bath one story condo with nearly 1300 sq ft in the beautiful Mediterranean building - bonus space off of family room and nice covered porch along with built in desk area.
Last updated June 12
280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD
280 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1066 sqft
Ready for IMMEDIATE move in!! A must see beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath condominium located at Georgetown At Celebration! Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area.
Last updated June 12
239 Long Iron Loop
239 Long Iron Loop, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Celebration-Disney townhome in the heart of Central Florida. Split floor plan — beautiful finishes and close to schools, parks, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12
720 CELEBRATION AVENUE
720 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT TOWN HOME STYLE CONDO LOCATED IN HEART OF CELEBRATION. THIS POPULAR FLOOR PLAN IS AN END UNIT & FEATURES MORE WINDOWS THAN THE INSIDE UNITS. GRANITE COUNTERS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DOWNSTAIRS FEATURES WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING.
Last updated June 12
1211 STONECUTTER DRIVE
1211 Stonecutter Drive, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1251 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH ARTISAN PARK CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF LAKE FROM THE 3RD FLOOR BALCONY. ONE CAR GARAGE. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. ENJOY ARTISAN AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, BILLIARDS ROOM, GYM AND RESTAURANT.
Last updated June 12
501 MIRASOL CIRCLE
501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1471 sqft
Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration. Mirasol is a beautifully designed community in the heart of Celebration with exceptional amenities.
Last updated June 12
572 WATER STREET
572 Water Street, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1233 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo located in the HEART of DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. Open Concept with spacious living/dining room. Master bedroom has a walk in-closet and second bedroom has a double-closet. Both bathrooms have a shower/tub combo.
Last updated June 12
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Last updated June 12
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1067 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Last updated June 12
2650 Holiday Trail
2650 Holiday Trl, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
500 sqft
Located in Tropical Palms Resort - 5 min to Walt Disney World and right next to Old Town attraction area and Fun Spot theme park.
Last updated June 12
3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD
3038 Parkway Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
937 sqft
This Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in Blossom Park Condominiums in Kissimmee! This unit has Carpet and Tile throughout, Living Room, Dining room and Kitchen with Updated Appliances to include Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and
Last updated June 12
3032 PARKWAY BOULEVARD
3032 Parkway Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
937 sqft
if you are looking for a place to call home close to everything this is it. This cozy 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathroom on the first floor has too much to offer you and your family. Community Pool, Basketball & Tennis Court , Gym and much more.
Last updated June 12
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1039 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12
The Aspect
3101 Segreto Ln, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in tranquil complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and playground. Walt Disney World resort is on the doorstep, and nearby I-4 provides access to Orlando and Tampa.
Last updated June 12
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1028 sqft
The GreeneWay-417, I-4, Nickelodeon Suites Resort, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, Lake Bryan, Walt Disney World, Gaylord Palms Resort, Sea World are nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, pool, onsite laundry, 24-hour fitness center, bark park.
Last updated June 12
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Last updated June 12
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1199 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Last updated June 12
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1241 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
