3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL
Last updated June 12
Celebration
60 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1555 RESOLUTE STREET
1555 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2151 sqft
Beautiful home located in a great location of Spring Lake. The playground is directly out your front door and the lake and its views are next door. The office/den is located at the front of the home and can be closed with double French doors.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
308 Charleston Pl
308 Charleston Place, Celebration, FL
THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH TOWNHOME IS A PRIVATE CORNER UNIT THAT FACES THE PRESERVE. WITHIN THE MAIN HOME IS HAS A LARGE MASTER SUITE AND 2 VERY ROOMY BEDROOMS, EACH BEDROOM HAVING THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
760 SIENA PALM DRIVE
760 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1449 sqft
New low price !Beautifully renovated Celebration Florida rental - Third bedroom has closet and credited as full bedroom in public records but we would say that it is an additional den - Very few rentals in Celebration and this one is truly
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1009 JEATER BEND DRIVE
1009 Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,221
1646 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom single family home is East Village of Celebration. Large back yard that backs up to the conservation for ample privacy.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
202 RESERVE PLACE
202 Reserve Place, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,521
3263 sqft
Renovated 3 bed 2 ½ bath Single Family Pool Home in Celebration. This Home is on an oversized Lot with huge Tropical Pool, Natural Stone Pool Deck, plenty of Yard space a a 2 car detached Garage with extra storage space.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1018 SIENA PARK BOULEVARD W
1018 Siena Park Boulevard West, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1686 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome located in Celebration. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, first floor office/Den, open floor plan on the second level with great room, dining and kitchen.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
421 ARBOR CIRCLE
421 Arbor Circle, Celebration, FL
Esteemed Arbor Circle!! One of Celebration's most iconic homes has undergone a breathtaking renovation and is now being offered for sale.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1232 CELEBRATION AVENUE
1232 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
SPACIOUS ISSA DORCHESTER LOADED WITH EXTRA INCLUDING GARAGE APARTMENT OVER 3 CAR GARAGE. CUSTOM CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BUILT IN DESK, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. CARPET, WOOD, TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
417 CAMPUS STREET
417 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
This beautiful, single family 4 bedroom home, in the town of Celebration, is a 5 minute walk to Downtown Celebration, shops, and restaurants. Enjoy the nature trails, parks and the feeling of small town living.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W
1410 Craftsman Avenue West, Celebration, FL
BEAUTIFUL 4/3.5 with Charming Front Porch on corner lot! Home Features rich dark Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Formal Dining, Living Room and Hallway. The Formal Dining has detailed paneling on the wall giving it an elegant feel.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
620 CAMPUS STREET
620 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1898 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED DELANEY FLOOR PLAN. TOWN HOME STYLE CARLYLE CONDO. 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, UPGRADED THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND TWO BALCONIES. UPGRADED BERBER CARPET, PLANTATION SHUTTERS.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1125 INDIGO DRIVE
1125 Indigo Drive, Celebration, FL
4 Bedroom Single Family Home in East Village of Celebration with conservation views. Master Bedroom is located on the ground level. Large open Kitchen/Family Room combo with Bose Surround Sound System.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1577 CASTILE STREET
1577 Castile Street, Celebration, FL
Beautiful Single Family Home located in Spring Lake of Celebration. Amazing Location directly across the street from the Spring Lake Pool and Fitness Center. Over 2700 Square Feet of living space.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
571 CAMPUS STREET
571 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,021
2798 sqft
Townhouse in the Hart of Celebration Across from the K-8 school. 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom with 1 Car Garage.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
834 DEER WOODS ROAD
834 Deer Woods Road, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1430 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom top floor condo at the Terraces of East Village. Elevator Building with 1 Car Garage. Hardwood floors through all living spaces. Kitchen has newer appliances and Granite Counter tops. New Carpet in all Bedrooms.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
323 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD
323 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED ISSA TOWN HOME! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS NO CARPET WITH EXQUISITE TILE FLOORS MADE TO LOOK LIKE HARDWOODS. KITCHEN IS LARGE WITH NEW LIGHT CABINETS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12
Celebration
1 Unit Available
913 SPRING PARK LOOP
913 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM-LIKE HOME ON THE PRESERVE. ENJOY SITTING ON YOUR MASSIVE PORCH, OR LOUNGING ON YOUR POOL DECK. POOL IS ENCLOSED AND IS NICE & PRIVATE. THIS SPRAWLING HOME IS ALL ON 1 LEVEL AND HAS TOO MANY UPGRADES TO MENTION.
Last updated March 9
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1124 RUSH STREET
1124 Rush Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in South Village of Celebration. Completely remodeled with Hardwood Laminate Floors. Stainless Steal Appliances in large Kitchen with Breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Office/Den.
Last updated March 20
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1421 STICKLEY AVENUE
1421 Stickley Ave, Celebration, FL
Welcome in through the impressive portico and be amazed by this “elegant colonial inspired” Springfield floor plan by Issa Homes home in Celebration.
Results within 1 mile of Celebration
Verified
Last updated June 12
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
