Evander Square

Lease Length: 7-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $375; admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: 100 lbs max combined weight. The following constitutes a list of animals, and/or breed of animals, that shall not be permitted in, on or upon any dwelling unit or common area. Animals not listed below, but which display substantially similar physical characteristics or traits to those animals listed below, shall be treated as though they have been listed below. Reasonable accommodations may be made for service or companion animals, in accordance with applicable laws. Breeds of dogs: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas. Exotic Animals: Reptiles (snakes, iguanas), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws).