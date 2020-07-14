All apartments in Celebration
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:48 PM

Evander Square

1415 Latta Dr · (424) 347-1557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1419-103 · Avail. now

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 1652-201 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 1604-302 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1424-105 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,533

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 1428-304 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 1428-202 · Avail. now

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

See 22+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1650-203 · Avail. now

$1,739

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 1432-203 · Avail. now

$1,739

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 1770-302 · Avail. now

$1,819

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evander Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to the tranquil environment in Celebration Florida!

Reserve your new apartment home at Celebration's most desirable new address: Evander Square Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $375; admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: 100 lbs max combined weight. The following constitutes a list of animals, and/or breed of animals, that shall not be permitted in, on or upon any dwelling unit or common area. Animals not listed below, but which display substantially similar physical characteristics or traits to those animals listed below, shall be treated as though they have been listed below. Reasonable accommodations may be made for service or companion animals, in accordance with applicable laws. Breeds of dogs: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas. Exotic Animals: Reptiles (snakes, iguanas), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws).
Parking Details: Parking for residents and guests is on a first come, first serve basis. Attached Garage: (for only Edisto floorplan).
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evander Square have any available units?
Evander Square has 50 units available starting at $1,226 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Evander Square have?
Some of Evander Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evander Square currently offering any rent specials?
Evander Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evander Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Evander Square is pet friendly.
Does Evander Square offer parking?
Yes, Evander Square offers parking.
Does Evander Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evander Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evander Square have a pool?
Yes, Evander Square has a pool.
Does Evander Square have accessible units?
Yes, Evander Square has accessible units.
Does Evander Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evander Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Evander Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Evander Square has units with air conditioning.
