329 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL with garage
It's a real celebration: You can drive directly into the Walt Disney World resorts (Magic Kingdom, to be exact) by taking Celebration's World Drive.
If you own everything Disney and plan yearly pilgrimages to Disney World, the master-planned community of Celebration just outside Orlando may have been designed just for you! While you won't see Mickey Mouse ears here, the Walt Disney Company-designed community is charmingly quaint and looks like the picture-perfect cities built for 1950s-themed movies. For the 7,427 people that call it home, having a community filled with walkable streets, plenty of gathering spots and neighborhood events nearly every weekend is the perfect Disney ending they were looking for. See more
Celebration apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.