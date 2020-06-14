Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:15 AM

329 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL with garage

Celebration apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:08am
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1831 Emerson Ridge Road
1831 Emerson Ridge Road, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
716 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1119 OSCAR SQUARE
1119 Oscar Square, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,121
2742 sqft
Newly renovated 4 Bedroom 3 ½ Bathroom Single Family Home in Artisan Park. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in the main house and 1 Bedroom garage apartment.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
915 Greenlawn St. Unit B
915 Greenlawn Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
450 sqft
915 Greenlawn St. Unit B Available 07/01/20 915B Greenlawn/Garage Apartment ONLY - A Very nice one Bedroom GARAGE APT, in the heart of Celebration. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767074)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1423 Stickley Avenue Unit B
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1423B Stickley - RARE!!! 2 Bed Garage Apt., preserve view. Water & electric included!! 1 private parking spot. New paint. By appointment. 24 hr notice. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5136776)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
311 Norfolk St. B
311 Norfolk St, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
600 sqft
311 Norfolk St. B Available 08/01/20 Studio Garage Apartment in North Village, Celebration - Sunny Studio in North village of Celebration. Parking pad next to door of unit. Full size kitchen, washer and dryer. 2 blocks from North Village pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
901 Pondview Court Unit B
901 Pondview Court, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
475 sqft
901 Pondview Court Unit B Available 08/01/20 901B Pondview Court, Celebration, FL - GARAGE APT- Studio, Water, electric, Murphy Bed, Great location. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835915)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B
1408 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
450 sqft
1408b Stickley Ave. - Beautiful 1 bedroom garage apartment in Artisan Park in Celebration. Water, Electric and WIFI included. Fitness center and pools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834398)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
940 Spring Park Loop Unit B
940 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
940B Spring Park Loop-Garage Apartment only - GARAGE APT - All appliances, carpets, private parking, all Celebration amenities. Water & Electric are included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799876)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
717 Honeysuckle Ave. Unit B
717 Honeysuckle Avenue, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,140
400 sqft
717B Honeysuckle Ave./ Garage Apartment Only - Studio garage apt in Main village of Celebration. Electric and water included. New paint and carpet. Designated parking. Bicycle storage. Walk to downtown Celebration. No laundry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
308 Charleston Pl
308 Charleston Place, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3042 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH TOWNHOME IS A PRIVATE CORNER UNIT THAT FACES THE PRESERVE. WITHIN THE MAIN HOME IS HAS A LARGE MASTER SUITE AND 2 VERY ROOMY BEDROOMS, EACH BEDROOM HAVING THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1555 RESOLUTE STREET
1555 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2151 sqft
Beautiful home located in a great location of Spring Lake. The playground is directly out your front door and the lake and its views are next door. The office/den is located at the front of the home and can be closed with double French doors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1406 STICKLEY AVENUE
1406 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH GARAGE APT. LOCATED IN ARTISAN PARK. ENJOY CELEBRATION AMENITIES AS WELL AS ARTISAN PARK AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, RESTAURANT, FITNESS AND MORE. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE
1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1345 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with corian counters. Large family and dining combo and split bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1009 JEATER BEND DRIVE
1009 Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,221
1646 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom single family home is East Village of Celebration. Large back yard that backs up to the conservation for ample privacy.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
202 RESERVE PLACE
202 Reserve Place, Celebration, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,521
3263 sqft
Renovated 3 bed 2 ½ bath Single Family Pool Home in Celebration. This Home is on an oversized Lot with huge Tropical Pool, Natural Stone Pool Deck, plenty of Yard space a a 2 car detached Garage with extra storage space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD
341 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
Studio
$995
540 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO GARAGE APARTMENT LOCATED IN NORTH VILLAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWLY RENOVATED BATHROOM. GOLF COURSE VIEW. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC, AND INTERNET. STREET PARKING.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1018 SIENA PARK BOULEVARD W
1018 Siena Park Boulevard West, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1686 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome located in Celebration. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, first floor office/Den, open floor plan on the second level with great room, dining and kitchen.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
421 ARBOR CIRCLE
421 Arbor Circle, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
6874 sqft
Esteemed Arbor Circle!! One of Celebration's most iconic homes has undergone a breathtaking renovation and is now being offered for sale.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1232 CELEBRATION AVENUE
1232 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
4145 sqft
SPACIOUS ISSA DORCHESTER LOADED WITH EXTRA INCLUDING GARAGE APARTMENT OVER 3 CAR GARAGE. CUSTOM CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BUILT IN DESK, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. CARPET, WOOD, TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
239 Long Iron Loop
239 Long Iron Loop, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Celebration-Disney townhome in the heart of Central Florida. Split floor plan — beautiful finishes and close to schools, parks, and restaurants.
City Guide for Celebration, FL

It's a real celebration: You can drive directly into the Walt Disney World resorts (Magic Kingdom, to be exact) by taking Celebration's World Drive.

If you own everything Disney and plan yearly pilgrimages to Disney World, the master-planned community of Celebration just outside Orlando may have been designed just for you! While you won't see Mickey Mouse ears here, the Walt Disney Company-designed community is charmingly quaint and looks like the picture-perfect cities built for 1950s-themed movies. For the 7,427 people that call it home, having a community filled with walkable streets, plenty of gathering spots and neighborhood events nearly every weekend is the perfect Disney ending they were looking for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Celebration, FL

Celebration apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

