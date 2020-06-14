75 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL with hardwood floors
It's a real celebration: You can drive directly into the Walt Disney World resorts (Magic Kingdom, to be exact) by taking Celebration's World Drive.
If you own everything Disney and plan yearly pilgrimages to Disney World, the master-planned community of Celebration just outside Orlando may have been designed just for you! While you won't see Mickey Mouse ears here, the Walt Disney Company-designed community is charmingly quaint and looks like the picture-perfect cities built for 1950s-themed movies. For the 7,427 people that call it home, having a community filled with walkable streets, plenty of gathering spots and neighborhood events nearly every weekend is the perfect Disney ending they were looking for. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Celebration renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.