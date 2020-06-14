Apartment List
FL
/
celebration
/
apartments with hardwood floors
75 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Celebration renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
421 ARBOR CIRCLE
421 Arbor Circle, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
6874 sqft
Esteemed Arbor Circle!! One of Celebration's most iconic homes has undergone a breathtaking renovation and is now being offered for sale.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
720 CELEBRATION AVENUE
720 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT TOWN HOME STYLE CONDO LOCATED IN HEART OF CELEBRATION. THIS POPULAR FLOOR PLAN IS AN END UNIT & FEATURES MORE WINDOWS THAN THE INSIDE UNITS. GRANITE COUNTERS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DOWNSTAIRS FEATURES WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W
1410 Craftsman Avenue West, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4/3.5 with Charming Front Porch on corner lot! Home Features rich dark Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Formal Dining, Living Room and Hallway. The Formal Dining has detailed paneling on the wall giving it an elegant feel.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
834 DEER WOODS ROAD
834 Deer Woods Road, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1430 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom top floor condo at the Terraces of East Village. Elevator Building with 1 Car Garage. Hardwood floors through all living spaces. Kitchen has newer appliances and Granite Counter tops. New Carpet in all Bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1124 RUSH STREET
1124 Rush Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,221
2476 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in South Village of Celebration. Completely remodeled with Hardwood Laminate Floors. Stainless Steal Appliances in large Kitchen with Breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Office/Den.

1 of 49

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1421 STICKLEY AVENUE
1421 Stickley Ave, Celebration, FL
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4609 sqft
Welcome in through the impressive portico and be amazed by this “elegant colonial inspired” Springfield floor plan by Issa Homes home in Celebration.
Results within 1 mile of Celebration
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
39 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Celebration
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,446
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
35 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,215
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,106
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
34 Units Available
The Aspect
3101 Segreto Ln, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in tranquil complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and playground. Walt Disney World resort is on the doorstep, and nearby I-4 provides access to Orlando and Tampa.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Town Center
17 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1320 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Happy Trails
80 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
World Gateway
41 Units Available
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,328
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1446 sqft
Great location in the heart of Orlando. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, private patio/balcony and gourmet ,kitchens. Community has a spin and yoga room and theater.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 27 at 12:07am
16 Units Available
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features include a conference room and elevator for convenience. Enjoy in-unit laundry and an outdoor space with a patio or balcony in every unit. Near Interstate-4 and the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1671 School Street
1671 School Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated in Intercession - 2 bedroom on a spacious corner lot in a quiet neighborhood with an extra all purpose room. Recently renovated with new hardwood floors, paint, electrical, water heater and cordless blinds.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7623 EXCITEMENT DRIVE
7623 Excitement Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2798 sqft
4 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME IN COMMUNITY OF REUNION. UPGRADED APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS. HOME ALSO FEATURES A GARAGE APARTMENT. LOCATED IN GUARDED, GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9004 SHINE DRIVE
9004 Shine Dr, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 3/2 Townhome in gated community, located at West Lucaya Village Resort, has 2 master bedrooms. Open floor plan. All stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. Laminate wood flooring and carpet in bedrooms.
City Guide for Celebration, FL

It's a real celebration: You can drive directly into the Walt Disney World resorts (Magic Kingdom, to be exact) by taking Celebration's World Drive.

If you own everything Disney and plan yearly pilgrimages to Disney World, the master-planned community of Celebration just outside Orlando may have been designed just for you! While you won't see Mickey Mouse ears here, the Walt Disney Company-designed community is charmingly quaint and looks like the picture-perfect cities built for 1950s-themed movies. For the 7,427 people that call it home, having a community filled with walkable streets, plenty of gathering spots and neighborhood events nearly every weekend is the perfect Disney ending they were looking for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Celebration, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Celebration renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

