accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
33 Accessible Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:23am
Celebration
60 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Results within 1 mile of Celebration
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Results within 5 miles of Celebration
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
36 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,215
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
$
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,106
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Town Center
18 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1320 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1404 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1560 sqft
Luxurious units that include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers pool, parking, elevator and clubhouse. Located just minutes from theme parks and downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
124 Units Available
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1378 sqft
Preserve at ChampionsGate is where you will feel at home in style.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8521 Crystal Cove Loop
8521 Crystal Cove Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 bath lakeview Townhome totally furnished located within a few miles of Disney World & minutes away from most theme parks & convention centers in Orlando.
Results within 10 miles of Celebration
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
39 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
Signature Lakes
48 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
33 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
35 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
