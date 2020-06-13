Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

273 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:23am
Celebration
60 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
569 Water St
569 Water Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
830 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. THIS CONDO HAS A LARGE BALCONY AND IS LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, WALKING TRAILS, TENNIS AND POOL.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
308 Charleston Pl
308 Charleston Place, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3042 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH TOWNHOME IS A PRIVATE CORNER UNIT THAT FACES THE PRESERVE. WITHIN THE MAIN HOME IS HAS A LARGE MASTER SUITE AND 2 VERY ROOMY BEDROOMS, EACH BEDROOM HAVING THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
202 RESERVE PLACE
202 Reserve Place, Celebration, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,521
3263 sqft
Renovated 3 bed 2 ½ bath Single Family Pool Home in Celebration. This Home is on an oversized Lot with huge Tropical Pool, Natural Stone Pool Deck, plenty of Yard space a a 2 car detached Garage with extra storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1018 SIENA PARK BOULEVARD W
1018 Siena Park Boulevard West, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1686 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome located in Celebration. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, first floor office/Den, open floor plan on the second level with great room, dining and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
211 LONGVIEW AVENUE
211 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Very spacious two bedroom two bath one story condo with nearly 1300 sq ft in the beautiful Mediterranean building - bonus space off of family room and nice covered porch along with built in desk area.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
421 ARBOR CIRCLE
421 Arbor Circle, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
6874 sqft
Esteemed Arbor Circle!! One of Celebration's most iconic homes has undergone a breathtaking renovation and is now being offered for sale.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1211 STONECUTTER DRIVE
1211 Stonecutter Drive, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BED, 2 BATH ARTISAN PARK CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF LAKE FROM THE 3RD FLOOR BALCONY. ONE CAR GARAGE. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. ENJOY ARTISAN AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, BILLIARDS ROOM, GYM AND RESTAURANT.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
501 MIRASOL CIRCLE
501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1471 sqft
Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration. Mirasol is a beautifully designed community in the heart of Celebration with exceptional amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
417 CAMPUS STREET
417 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2494 sqft
This beautiful, single family 4 bedroom home, in the town of Celebration, is a 5 minute walk to Downtown Celebration, shops, and restaurants. Enjoy the nature trails, parks and the feeling of small town living.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W
1410 Craftsman Avenue West, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4/3.5 with Charming Front Porch on corner lot! Home Features rich dark Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Formal Dining, Living Room and Hallway. The Formal Dining has detailed paneling on the wall giving it an elegant feel.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
620 CAMPUS STREET
620 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1898 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED DELANEY FLOOR PLAN. TOWN HOME STYLE CARLYLE CONDO. 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, UPGRADED THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND TWO BALCONIES. UPGRADED BERBER CARPET, PLANTATION SHUTTERS.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1577 CASTILE STREET
1577 Castile Street, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,021
2764 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home located in Spring Lake of Celebration. Amazing Location directly across the street from the Spring Lake Pool and Fitness Center. Over 2700 Square Feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
834 DEER WOODS ROAD
834 Deer Woods Road, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1430 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom top floor condo at the Terraces of East Village. Elevator Building with 1 Car Garage. Hardwood floors through all living spaces. Kitchen has newer appliances and Granite Counter tops. New Carpet in all Bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
323 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD
323 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2352 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED ISSA TOWN HOME! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS NO CARPET WITH EXQUISITE TILE FLOORS MADE TO LOOK LIKE HARDWOODS. KITCHEN IS LARGE WITH NEW LIGHT CABINETS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
913 SPRING PARK LOOP
913 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3012 sqft
FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM-LIKE HOME ON THE PRESERVE. ENJOY SITTING ON YOUR MASSIVE PORCH, OR LOUNGING ON YOUR POOL DECK. POOL IS ENCLOSED AND IS NICE & PRIVATE. THIS SPRAWLING HOME IS ALL ON 1 LEVEL AND HAS TOO MANY UPGRADES TO MENTION.

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
315 ACADIA LANE
315 Acadia Lane, Celebration, FL
7 Bedrooms
$10,500
5864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, FURNISHED, CUSTOM POOL HOME WITH A GOLF COURSE VIEW. WOOD AND TRAVERTINE TILE FLOORS ON FIRST FLOOR. LOTS OF WINDOWS, 2 BALCONIES. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, SUPER SHOWER, SOAKING TUB AND IMMENSE SHOWER.
Results within 1 mile of Celebration
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
38 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$4,250
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2691 ANDROS LANE
2691 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1595 sqft
Ready for new long term tenants! This furnished townhouse in gated community near Reunion and Margaritaville is ready for immediate move in. Home has open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2821 ALMATON LOOP
2821 Almaton Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE ***Rent includes electricity,water/sewer,trash, and cable*** The condo is located in Windsor Hills Resort,one of the best vacation resorts in Orlando Florida, the unit is 1440 square feet, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom condo conveniently
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Celebration, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Celebration renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

