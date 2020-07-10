/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:56 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
49 Units Available
Celebration
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
22 Units Available
Celebration
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Celebration
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
901 Pondview Court Unit B
901 Pondview Court, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
475 sqft
901 Pondview Court Unit B Available 08/01/20 901B Pondview Court, (SORRY DUE TO COVID NO SHOWINGS TILL 7/31) Celebration, FL - GARAGE APT- Studio, Water and electric included, designated parking. Full size washer, dryer and fridge.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
667 Celebration Ave - 667 Celebration Ave.
667 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
830 sqft
667 Celebration Ave - 667 Celebration Ave. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Downtown Celebration Condo - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom First Floor condo in the heart of Downtown Celebration. New Tile floors through unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
620 Campus St Apt 301
620 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1898 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED DELANEY FLOOR PLAN. TOWN HOME STYLE CARLYLE CONDO. 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, UPGRADED THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND TWO BALCONIES. UPGRADED BERBER CARPET, PLANTATION SHUTTERS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
308 Charleston Pl
308 Charleston Place, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3042 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH TOWNHOME IS A PRIVATE CORNER UNIT THAT FACES THE PRESERVE. WITHIN THE MAIN HOME IS HAS A LARGE MASTER SUITE AND 2 VERY ROOMY BEDROOMS, EACH BEDROOM HAVING THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
720 Celebration Ave Apt 205
720 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT TOWN HOME STYLE CONDO LOCATED IN HEART OF CELEBRATION. THIS POPULAR FLOOR PLAN IS AN END UNIT & FEATURES MORE WINDOWS THAN THE INSIDE UNITS. GRANITE COUNTERS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DOWNSTAIRS FEATURES WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
204 Reserve Place Unit B
204 Reserve Place, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
204 Reserve Place Unit B Available 09/01/20 204B Reserve Place, Celebration, FL 34747 - Stunning, bright, and completely renovated One (1) Bedroom Garage Apt with new hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, new kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances
1 of 38
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1012 PERSIMMON ST, #B
1012 Persimmon Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
504 sqft
Listing Agent: Leticia Cruz E-mail: lcruz2409@gmail.com Direct: 561-512-7758 - Beautiful studio garage apartment located in Celebration's South Village. Newly installed waterproof flooring and paint. 1 Pet okay at owner's discretion.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Road
1831 Emerson Ridge Road, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
716 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
239 LONGVIEW AVENUE
239 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outstanding Celebration, Fla rental now available. Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area. Enjoy riding the miles of bike trails in this awesome Orlando community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W
1410 Craftsman Avenue West, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4/3.5 with Charming Front Porch on corner lot! Home Features rich dark Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Formal Dining, Living Room and Hallway. The Formal Dining has detailed paneling on the wall giving it an elegant feel.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1232 CELEBRATION AVENUE
1232 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH GARAGE APT. IN SOUTH VILLAGE. WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1222 GOLDEN CANNA LANE
1222 Golden Canna Lane, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2283 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom home with master bedroom located downstairs. Rent includes lawn maintenance This home is in the desirable East Village in the one and only town of Celebration, a planned community built by Disney.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
235 GOLDENRAIN DRIVE
235 Goldenrain Drive, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1122 sqft
2BR, 2BA CONDO LOCATED IN GEORGETOWN AREA OF CELEBRATION. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND CLOSETS. "JACKSON" FLOOR PLAN OFFERS BALCONY, BUILT IN DESK FOR COMPUTER AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREA.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
947 SPRING PARK LOOP
947 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
4234 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very clean apartment, freshly painted, equipped with major appliances and includes a laundry room with washer and Dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
239 Long Iron Loop
239 Long Iron Loop, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Celebration-Disney townhome in the heart of Central Florida. Split floor plan — beautiful finishes and close to schools, parks, and restaurants.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1577 CASTILE STREET
1577 Castile Street, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,021
2764 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home located in Spring Lake of Celebration. Amazing Location directly across the street from the Spring Lake Pool and Fitness Center. Over 2700 Square Feet of living space.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
834 DEER WOODS ROAD
834 Deer Woods Road, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1430 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom top floor condo at the Terraces of East Village. Elevator Building with 1 Car Garage. Hardwood floors through all living spaces. Kitchen has newer appliances and Granite Counter tops. New Carpet in all Bedrooms.
1 of 39
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
315 ACADIA LANE
315 Acadia Lane, Celebration, FL
7 Bedrooms
$10,500
5864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, FURNISHED, CUSTOM POOL HOME WITH A GOLF COURSE VIEW. WOOD AND TRAVERTINE TILE FLOORS ON FIRST FLOOR. LOTS OF WINDOWS, 2 BALCONIES. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, SUPER SHOWER, SOAKING TUB AND IMMENSE SHOWER.
1 of 14
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1124 RUSH STREET
1124 Rush Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,221
2476 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in South Village of Celebration. Completely remodeled with Hardwood Laminate Floors. Stainless Steal Appliances in large Kitchen with Breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Office/Den.
1 of 49
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1421 STICKLEY AVENUE
1421 Stickley Ave, Celebration, FL
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4609 sqft
Welcome in through the impressive portico and be amazed by this “elegant colonial inspired” Springfield floor plan by Issa Homes home in Celebration.
