apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
153 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
50 Units Available
Celebration
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Celebration
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
27 Units Available
Celebration
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
667 Celebration Ave - 667 Celebration Ave.
667 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
830 sqft
667 Celebration Ave - 667 Celebration Ave. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Downtown Celebration Condo - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom First Floor condo in the heart of Downtown Celebration. New Tile floors through unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
620 Campus St Apt 301
620 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1898 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED DELANEY FLOOR PLAN. TOWN HOME STYLE CARLYLE CONDO. 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, UPGRADED THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND TWO BALCONIES. UPGRADED BERBER CARPET, PLANTATION SHUTTERS.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
323 Celebration Blvd
323 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2352 sqft
** 2 WEEKS FREE RENT IF LEASE BEGINS ON OR BEFORE MAY 1ST, 2020** BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED ISSA TOWN HOME! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS NO CARPET WITH EXQUISITE TILE FLOORS MADE TO LOOK LIKE HARDWOODS.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1211 Stonecutter Dr Apt 309
1211 Stonecutter Drive, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BED, 2 BATH ARTISAN PARK CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF LAKE FROM THE 3RD FLOOR BALCONY. ONE CAR GARAGE. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. ENJOY ARTISAN AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, BILLIARDS ROOM, GYM AND RESTAURANT.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
720 Celebration Ave Apt 205
720 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT TOWN HOME STYLE CONDO LOCATED IN HEART OF CELEBRATION. THIS POPULAR FLOOR PLAN IS AN END UNIT & FEATURES MORE WINDOWS THAN THE INSIDE UNITS. GRANITE COUNTERS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DOWNSTAIRS FEATURES WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
913 Spring Park Loop
913 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3012 sqft
FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM-LIKE HOME ON THE PRESERVE. ENJOY SITTING ON YOUR MASSIVE PORCH, OR LOUNGING ON YOUR POOL DECK. POOL IS ENCLOSED AND IS NICE & PRIVATE. THIS SPRAWLING HOME IS ALL ON 1 LEVEL AND HAS TOO MANY UPGRADES TO MENTION.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
239 LONGVIEW AVENUE
239 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outstanding Celebration, Fla rental now available. Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area. Enjoy riding the miles of bike trails in this awesome Orlando community.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
501 MIRASOL CIR #121
501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1454 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Mirasol Celebration! - Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
915 Greenlawn St. Unit B
915 Greenlawn Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
450 sqft
915B Greenlawn/Garage Apartment ONLY - A Very nice one Bedroom GARAGE APT, in Celebration close to pools and parks. Stainless microwave and fridge. Laundry. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767074)
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1400 Celebration Ave #206
1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1345 sqft
1400 Celebration Ave #206 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration - 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W
1410 Craftsman Avenue West, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4/3.5 with Charming Front Porch on corner lot! Home Features rich dark Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Formal Dining, Living Room and Hallway. The Formal Dining has detailed paneling on the wall giving it an elegant feel.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
659 CELEBRATION AVENUE
659 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
830 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH WATER STREET CONDO ON TOP FLOOR IN DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. CONVENIENT WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, K-8 SCHOOL, TENNIS COURTS AND POOL.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1222 GOLDEN CANNA LANE
1222 Golden Canna Lane, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2283 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom home with master bedroom located downstairs. Rent includes lawn maintenance This home is in the desirable East Village in the one and only town of Celebration, a planned community built by Disney.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
235 GOLDENRAIN DRIVE
235 Goldenrain Drive, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1122 sqft
2BR, 2BA CONDO LOCATED IN GEORGETOWN AREA OF CELEBRATION. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND CLOSETS. "JACKSON" FLOOR PLAN OFFERS BALCONY, BUILT IN DESK FOR COMPUTER AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREA.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
421 ARBOR CIRCLE
421 Arbor Circle, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
6874 sqft
Esteemed Arbor Circle!! One of Celebration's most iconic homes has undergone a breathtaking renovation and is now being offered for sale.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
947 SPRING PARK LOOP
947 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
4234 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very clean apartment, freshly painted, equipped with major appliances and includes a laundry room with washer and Dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
239 Long Iron Loop
239 Long Iron Loop, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Celebration-Disney townhome in the heart of Central Florida. Split floor plan — beautiful finishes and close to schools, parks, and restaurants.
1 of 39
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Celebration
315 ACADIA LANE
315 Acadia Lane, Celebration, FL
7 Bedrooms
$10,500
5864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, FURNISHED, CUSTOM POOL HOME WITH A GOLF COURSE VIEW. WOOD AND TRAVERTINE TILE FLOORS ON FIRST FLOOR. LOTS OF WINDOWS, 2 BALCONIES. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, SUPER SHOWER, SOAKING TUB AND IMMENSE SHOWER.
1 of 49
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1421 STICKLEY AVENUE
1421 Stickley Ave, Celebration, FL
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4609 sqft
Welcome in through the impressive portico and be amazed by this “elegant colonial inspired” Springfield floor plan by Issa Homes home in Celebration.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1128 MOSAIC DRIVE
1128 Mosaic Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1752 sqft
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BERKLEY MODEL. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY AND DINING ROOMS, BAY WINDOW IN BEDROOM. KITCHEN HAS CORIAN COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CERAMIC TILE FLOORS.ACCESS TO ARTISAN PARK CLUBHOUSE, POOL AND EXERCISE FACILITY.
