Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Celebration renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1831 Emerson Ridge Road
1831 Emerson Ridge Road, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
716 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1119 OSCAR SQUARE
1119 Oscar Square, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,121
2742 sqft
Newly renovated 4 Bedroom 3 ½ Bathroom Single Family Home in Artisan Park. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in the main house and 1 Bedroom garage apartment.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B
1408 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
450 sqft
1408b Stickley Ave. - Beautiful 1 bedroom garage apartment in Artisan Park in Celebration. Water, Electric and WIFI included. Fitness center and pools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834398)

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
239 LONGVIEW AVENUE
239 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outstanding Celebration, Fla rental now available. Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area. Enjoy riding the miles of bike trails in this awesome Orlando community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
760 SIENA PALM DRIVE
760 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1449 sqft
New low price !Beautifully renovated Celebration Florida rental - Third bedroom has closet and credited as full bedroom in public records but we would say that it is an additional den - Very few rentals in Celebration and this one is truly

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1406 STICKLEY AVENUE
1406 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH GARAGE APT. LOCATED IN ARTISAN PARK. ENJOY CELEBRATION AMENITIES AS WELL AS ARTISAN PARK AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, RESTAURANT, FITNESS AND MORE. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE
1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1345 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with corian counters. Large family and dining combo and split bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
211 LONGVIEW AVENUE
211 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Very spacious two bedroom two bath one story condo with nearly 1300 sq ft in the beautiful Mediterranean building - bonus space off of family room and nice covered porch along with built in desk area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD
280 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for IMMEDIATE move in!! A must see beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath condominium located at Georgetown At Celebration! Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1211 STONECUTTER DRIVE
1211 Stonecutter Drive, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BED, 2 BATH ARTISAN PARK CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF LAKE FROM THE 3RD FLOOR BALCONY. ONE CAR GARAGE. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. ENJOY ARTISAN AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, BILLIARDS ROOM, GYM AND RESTAURANT.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
501 MIRASOL CIRCLE
501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1471 sqft
Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration. Mirasol is a beautifully designed community in the heart of Celebration with exceptional amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W
1410 Craftsman Avenue West, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4/3.5 with Charming Front Porch on corner lot! Home Features rich dark Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Formal Dining, Living Room and Hallway. The Formal Dining has detailed paneling on the wall giving it an elegant feel.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
572 WATER STREET
572 Water Street, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1233 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo located in the HEART of DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. Open Concept with spacious living/dining room. Master bedroom has a walk in-closet and second bedroom has a double-closet. Both bathrooms have a shower/tub combo.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1577 CASTILE STREET
1577 Castile Street, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,021
2764 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home located in Spring Lake of Celebration. Amazing Location directly across the street from the Spring Lake Pool and Fitness Center. Over 2700 Square Feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Celebration
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
39 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2650 Holiday Trail
2650 Holiday Trl, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
500 sqft
Located in Tropical Palms Resort - 5 min to Walt Disney World and right next to Old Town attraction area and Fun Spot theme park.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3012 Parkway Blvd Apt 308
3012 Parkway Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bathroom unit located in Blossom Park. Community amenities include pool, heated spa, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts and playground. Close to shopping, hospital, I-4 and only minutes from Disney and Celebration.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$4,250
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
7671 Otterspool Street - 1
7671 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Celebration, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Celebration renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

