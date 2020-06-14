/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM
109 Furnished Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1009 JEATER BEND DRIVE
1009 Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,221
1646 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom single family home is East Village of Celebration. Large back yard that backs up to the conservation for ample privacy.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD
341 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
Studio
$995
540 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO GARAGE APARTMENT LOCATED IN NORTH VILLAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWLY RENOVATED BATHROOM. GOLF COURSE VIEW. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC, AND INTERNET. STREET PARKING.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
501 MIRASOL CIRCLE
501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1454 sqft
Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration. Mirasol is a beautifully designed community in the heart of Celebration with exceptional amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
620 CAMPUS STREET
620 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1898 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED DELANEY FLOOR PLAN. TOWN HOME STYLE CARLYLE CONDO. 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, UPGRADED THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND TWO BALCONIES. UPGRADED BERBER CARPET, PLANTATION SHUTTERS.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
913 SPRING PARK LOOP
913 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3012 sqft
FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM-LIKE HOME ON THE PRESERVE. ENJOY SITTING ON YOUR MASSIVE PORCH, OR LOUNGING ON YOUR POOL DECK. POOL IS ENCLOSED AND IS NICE & PRIVATE. THIS SPRAWLING HOME IS ALL ON 1 LEVEL AND HAS TOO MANY UPGRADES TO MENTION.
1 of 39
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
315 ACADIA LANE
315 Acadia Lane, Celebration, FL
7 Bedrooms
$10,500
5864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, FURNISHED, CUSTOM POOL HOME WITH A GOLF COURSE VIEW. WOOD AND TRAVERTINE TILE FLOORS ON FIRST FLOOR. LOTS OF WINDOWS, 2 BALCONIES. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, SUPER SHOWER, SOAKING TUB AND IMMENSE SHOWER.
Results within 1 mile of Celebration
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$4,250
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
7671 Otterspool Street - 1
7671 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2691 ANDROS LANE
2691 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1595 sqft
Ready for new long term tenants! This furnished townhouse in gated community near Reunion and Margaritaville is ready for immediate move in. Home has open floor plan.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2705 COUPE STREET
2705 Coupe Street, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1488 sqft
**NOT AIRBNB ALLOWED** This beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath "FULLY FURNISHED" townhome is located in the pristine Regal Oaks Resort community located just behind Old Town theme park and minutes from Disney, shopping, restaurants & more.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
7654 Otterspool Street - 1
7654 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
Furnished 3 bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhome located in Windsor Hills. Resort style living with many amenities including playgrounds, water park, gym, and much more. This property has a private pool. Long term rental 12 months lease.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7498 MARKER AVENUE
7498 Marker Avenue, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$4,100
3412 sqft
Beautifully furnished 8 bedroom Corporate rental available . Great community with loads of features. No removal of furniture allowed. No smoking inside. The house is like new and the pool faces West so there is all afternoon sun.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
2623 Andros Lane
2623 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Stove, Microwave Nice fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Crestwynd Bay, a gated community with the Clubhouse pool. Minutes to shops,Disney and other attractions.
Results within 5 miles of Celebration
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1404 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1560 sqft
Luxurious units that include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers pool, parking, elevator and clubhouse. Located just minutes from theme parks and downtown Orlando.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108,
3060 Pirates Retreat Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1445 sqft
New Rental! - Available April 15th. Dont miss this beautiful fully furnished first floor condo. Located near Orlando theme parks, attractions, shops, dining, and more. 2 bed, 2 bath located in the gated resort community of Caribe Cove.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2777 N. Poinciana Blvd. Unit 2116
2777 Poinciana Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
2777-2116 N. Poinciana Blvd. - 2 Bed/2 Bath RESORT STYLE FURNISHED APT. 2nd Floor. Fully furnished and equipped. Just bring your bags!!! Whirlpool tub in Master bedroom. Tile/Carpet in bedrooms. Private patio. Resort amenities included.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 Lima Ave
1603 Lime St, Campbell, FL
9 Bedrooms
$3,999
5214 sqft
1603 Lima Ave Available 06/15/20 Windsor at Westsides -Fully Furnished - Relax in your resort style vacation home in Windsor at Westsides Mediterranean-themed community and enjoy resort-style amenities such as outside fireplace, resort-style pool,
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Watersong
1 Unit Available
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5124 Crown Haven Dr
5124 Crown Haven Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1598 sqft
READY TO GO & PRICED REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! This Gorgeous 4 bed 3 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse is located in the gated community Compass Bay.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
872 Assembly Ct
872 Assembly Court, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1862 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhouse for rent in Reunion, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, ideally located closet to shopping centers, Championsgate and more. This unit is move in ready, Washer and Dryer are included.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13427 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE
13427 Blue Heron Beach Dr, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1078 sqft
Great living or vacation location in this luxury condo, just minutes to all attractions. Enjoy the fireworks of Disney, Universal and Sea World from your balcony overlooking Lake Bryan (400 acres) ski lake with boat dock.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2901 EDENSHIRE WAY
2901 Edenshire Way, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE!!!! 3 bed 2 bath in a gated community. Wood plaque flooring in the first floor. Don't miss the opportunity to rent a beautiful fully furnished home located near Disney and outlets.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3004 BONFIRE BEACH DRIVE
3004 Bonfire Beach Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
810 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the desired GATED Runaway Beach Club Resort. Prices include all amenities and WATER, CABLE, INTERNET INCLUDED!! Great location, tons of shopping and restaurants VERY close by. Disney is only minutes away and 192.
Similar Pages
Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCelebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Accessible ApartmentsCelebration Apartments with Balcony
Celebration Apartments with GarageCelebration Apartments with GymCelebration Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCelebration Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCelebration Apartments with ParkingCelebration Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL